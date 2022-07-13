MLB All-Star and NY Yankee Pitcher Nestor Cortes Releasing Personal NFT Collection On The ReserveBlock RBX Network – Yahoo Finance

Ads

Personal Proceeds To Benefit Hospitals In NYC & Miami

MLB All-Star and NY Yankee Pitcher Nestor Cortes, aka “Nasty” Nestor, announced today that he will be releasing his exclusive NFT collection on the ReserveBlock Foundations RBX Network (reserveblock.io) protocol with a portion of his personal proceeds to benefit Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital and Miami Children’s Hospital on Sunday evening July 17th. RBX is the first open-source decentralized NFT Centric Blockchain that enables true peer-to-peer operability for the minting and trading of NFTs with or without the need for a centralized authority.

With an ecosystem that provides a full suite of on-chain tools, RBX reduces common frictions and burdens by providing an environment for anyone and everyone to participate with transparent trustless features all through a core wallet or web wallet by either validating on the network and/or writing a smart contract without the need-to-know code whatsoever. RBX will be moving from a successful public test net on Sunday, July 17th to mainnet beta launch.

“In honor of my selection to my first MLB All-Star Game, I wanted to create a series of unique NFTs that allowed me to help tell my story and connect directly with fans,” said Nestor Cortes. “I had been very interested in NFTs for the past couple of years but was looking for a network that I could easily use as well as allow my fans to easily interact with me directly. When I discovered RBX through a friend and started to test it myself, I knew I finally found exactly what I needed to accomplish to create my personal NFT collection. This is a super cool moment for me.”

Cortes has also stated that he is releasing six very special One of One digital collectible cards that each come with a signed game-worn item, original photography, and some with special home-game experiences exclusively in each NFT. Each NFT collectible has Nestor’s personal designs and was created in collaboration with Mike Fogg a digital artist of Astro Kongs, Space Hoops, Cyber Souls, and Astro League collections, as well as digital creator and friend Juan Garcia. Upon release on Sunday evening July 17th, fans will be able to simply visit a direct link provided by Nestor to his personal wallet auction for all fans who wish to participate with bidding or “buy now” mechanism and even purchase by simply using a credit card.

“Each one of my NFTs is my own personal designs as well as my own game-worn items signed by me for everyone and even enjoy a game experience at the stadium for some of the people who own them.” Said Cortes. “I am also really looking forward to donating to two special places to me personally that help so many people at Sloan and Miami Children’s. Both hit home on a personal level for me and the fact that I am able to help contribute to these important places is even more gratifying.”

Nestor also stated that additional details and previews regarding his personal auction will be forthcoming via his social media channels in the coming days leading up to the launch on the 17th.

About ReserveBlock Foundation

The RBX network has been created and developed as the result of a collective of founding sponsors, each with vast expertise in media, entertainment, technology, sports, hospitality, banking, and finance. Led by The Reserve Label, Texoware, and The Young Astronauts technology group as the initial founding and development sponsors, the foundation has been completely self-funded and devoid of any centralized control whatsoever ensuring the most ideal decentralized NFT Layer 1 ecosystem. Governed by a Masternode infrastructure, the RBX network has been designed to provide true NFT utility through a singular core wallet for Masternodes, Smart Contracts, NFTs, and Decentralized Sales Tools (DSTs) providing open participation for everyone.

