Space race dollars slow, one year after Branson and Bezos launches – Axios

Ads

One year ago yesterday, many of us watched Richard Branson blast off into space and then return safely. Not only had he beaten Jeff Bezos to sub-orbit, but he seemed to be kicking off a new commercial space race.

Flash forward: Space is again in the news, thanks to this breathtaking photo from NASA's James Webb telescope, but the industry is at risk of losing last summer's private capital momentum.

By the numbers: Space startups raised nearly $47 billion in 2021, including $14.5 billion in the fourth quarter, per Space Capital. They only secured $7.2 billion in Q1 2022, with expectations that the second quarter figure will be significantly lower (despite another $1.7 billion for SpaceX).

Big picture: Part of the decrease relates to overall venture declines, but space has some specific challenges.

What they're saying: Axios Space's Miriam Kramer writes: "The parts of the industry that are expected to be hardest hit include those focused on far-future concepts like asteroid mining and startups working to innovate new rocket concepts."

The bottom line: Venture capitalists aren't abandoning the space race. But they're walking instead of running.

source