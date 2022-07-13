Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 25: Crypto market in green; Bitcoin rises over 2%, Ether biggest gainer – Moneycontrol

My Account
Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 25 as the global crypto market-cap rose 2 percent to $954.90 billion over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume rose 4.04 per cent to $64.51 billion during the period.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.97 billion, 10.81 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $56.72 billion, 87.93 per cent of the crypto market’s 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 42.52 percent. This was a 0.47 per cent decrease over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.
In other news, the officers committee on GST has suggested the GST Council to defer a decision on taxability of cryptocurrency and other virtual digital assets.
Also Read: Officers committee suggests deferment of decision on levying GST on crypto
The Fitment Committee in its report to the GST Council has suggested that a law on regulation of cryptocurrency is awaited and it would be essential to identify all relevant supplies associated with the crypto-ecosystem, besides classification on whether they are goods or services.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
