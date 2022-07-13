NBCU Now The Exclusive Ad Reseller For Apple News And Apple Stocks In The U.K. – TV News Check

Ads

NBCUniversal today announced an expansion of its longstanding relationship with Apple News to become the exclusive advertising reseller for Apple News and Apple Stocks in the United Kingdom.

NBCUniversal has been the exclusive advertising reseller for News and Stocks in the U.S. since 2017 and has worked with more than 500 advertisers since the launch of the relationship. NBCU says Apple News is the most popular news app in the U.S. and U.K., offering millions of users access to quality journalism from trusted sources.

“Expanding our work with Apple News underscores our mutual commitment to making News and Stocks the premier, privacy-forward destination for users, publishers, and brands,” said Krishan Bhatia, president and chief business officer, NBCUniversal. “By creating expanded sales opportunities and product enhancements, we will continue to deliver industry leading monetization solutions for Apple News and its premium publishers.”

Publishers in both countries have the option to be represented directly by NBCUniversal, allowing publishers to use NBCUniversal’s ad sales expertise to boost monetization opportunities. Publishers will have the opportunity to drive revenue through enhanced targeting from ad optimization and innovative premium sponsorship ad products.

NBCUniversal will offer direct inventory from its portfolio, including Bravo, CNBC, E! News, NBC News and NBC Sports, as well as from its partners BuzzFeed, which includes BuzzFeed News, Complex Networks, HuffPost; and Vice Media Group, which includes Refinery29 and i-D. More options will be made available later this year.

