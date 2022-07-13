Motorola Edge 30 – Full phone specifications – GSMArena.com

Login
Have this phone for 1 month now … Performance is very good and battery life is amazing for a 4000mah battery.. I easily get 6 hours screen on time . I sold my Samsung s20 FE 4G(exynos) for that which was always heating , awful charge speed and b…
Had the phone for 1 week, before returning it and exchange it with a Galaxy S21 FE. If you absolutely like stock Android then Motorola Edge 30 is a very nice model in 2022. But, software update wise is not great. Even though Motorola promises bi-mont…
I am considering to buy this one, but I wait for Reviews regarding battery Life…on the other hand, considering my usage (Just calling, texting, light browsing, occasional Pics..No gaming) should last it a whole day.
