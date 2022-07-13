Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH on the Cusp of $1200 Following Breakout of Key Resistance Level – Market Updates Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

by Eliman Dambell

Bitcoin edged marginally higher on the last Friday of the month, breaking out of its recent resistance of $21,100 in the process. ETH was also in the green during today’s session, climbing by nearly 5% to move past a price ceiling of its own.

Following a turbulent week of trading, BTC was once again higher on Friday, as prices moved above $21,000 heading into the weekend.

Less than a day after trading at a low of $20,233.56, BTC/USD rallied to an intraday peak of $21,266.39

Friday’s flurry of trading saw prices move past a key resistance point of $21,100, and this comes as bulls continue to buy the recent bitcoin dip.

After overcoming today’s hurdle, it is likely that traders will target this week’s high of $21,700 over the course of the weekend.

Looking at the chart, should this level be achieved, we will likely see many bulls choose to secure gains and exit positions, due to an upcoming ceiling on the 14-day RSI.

This hurdle is the 36.70 point on the Relative Strength Index, which is currently tracking at 35, and is firmly in oversold territory.





Ethereum was fast approaching $1,200 on Friday, as bullish momentum took prices above a key level of resistance.

After almost falling below $1,000 during Thursday’s session, ETH/USD surged to an intraday high of $1,191.27 as of writing.

This peak saw the world’s second largest crypto token trade nearly 8% higher than yesterday’s floor, breaking the $1,190 ceiling in the process.

As discussed yesterday, this level was one of the only hurdles in place preventing prices from re-entering the $1,200 region.

Today’s mounting pressure from ETH bulls comes after the 35.60 ceiling of the 14-day RSI was broken on Thursday.

With a breakout likely later in today’s session, the only question is where bulls will choose to exercise an exit.

How high do you expect ETH to climb this weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Eliman brings a eclectic point of view to market analysis, having worked as a brokerage director, retail trading educator, and market commentator in Crypto, Stocks and FX.



