Why Tesla Stock Bounced Today – The Motley Fool

Ads

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of Tesla (TSLA 3.01%) are reacting to an overnight report on how it it planning to ensure it has the raw materials to continue to lead the EV market as it grows. The report has Tesla shares jumping in early trading. As of 11:03 a.m. ET, the stock was up 3.5%.

Tesla has plans to add another battery supplier, and it is one of the largest EV makers in China, according to CNBC. That supplier, Chinese automaker BYD, is also a company Warren Buffett likes. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway owned 225 million shares of BYD as of Dec. 31, 2021, representing a 7.7% ownership stake in the company. The report quoted BYD Vice President Lian Yubo as saying his company is “now good friends” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and that BYD is ready to supply batteries to Tesla soon.

Image source: Tesla.

BYD sold more than 740,000 electric and fossil-fuel-based vehicles combined last year. Its new-energy-vehicle production — which includes both plug-in hybrid and battery electric cars — more than tripled year over year in 2021, to more than 600,000. That makes it a direct competitor to Tesla, which also has a manufacturing plant in the largest global EV market.

While vehicle production was a much larger portion of its sales, battery sales represented about 7.3% of total revenue in 2021. The alignment makes for an interesting combination, as its other battery suppliers are not competing directly with Tesla for vehicle sales.

But Musk knows EV competition is heating up, and one of the supply chain restrictions could be battery supply in coming years. Investors are cheering the news that Tesla is thinking ahead to be able to supply its growing manufacturing volume with a necessary part that might be in short supply for many EV makers.

Howard Smith has positions in BYD and Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BYD, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/13/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Ads

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite.

source