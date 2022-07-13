Stogram Review – Download Instagram Photos, Videos & Stories – techPresident

Ads

Instagram is the best platform for your photo album. Being a diehard fan of Instagram, one thing you love is to keep all your captured photos and best memories on a single application. But download photos on your computer, there is no easy way, after you’ve uploaded it on Instagram.

To overcome this uneasiness, 4k Stogram has provided you with the best features to download your photos on your computer. 4K Stogram is an Instagram Viewer and Downloader for PC, macOS, and Linux. 4K Stogram allows you to download photos, videos and stories from any Instagram user on your PC, lets you back up your Instagram profile, and import your list of Instagram subscriptions in just one click.

This program is open-source and totally free. Because of its simplicity and durability, you can now seize the photos of your accounts, follow your favourite celebrities and save their photos in JPEG on your desktop.



With 4K Stogram, you can:

Other highlights

You just need to enter an Instagram username, hashtag or location and press the “Subscribe” button. You can subscribe to any account photos, follow their list, take a look at your favourite photos, videos, and stories.

Subscribe to your favourite accounts, hashtags or location, and download exclusive and latest photos automatically.

Login with your Instagram credentials and get photos of private friend’s accounts.

Subscribe to the following account list of any user and watch the latest photos uploaded by them in real-time.

Using this simple software, you can download video posts in MP4 format from Instagram accounts, hashtags, and locations.

With just one click, you can download all photos from your Instagram account.

By pressing the “Subscribe” button to accounts you’re following, all accounts you follow will be added to 4K Stogram and downloaded.

One of its best features is to keep your subscription database safe. You can export and import it after reinstallation, so no data is lost.

All the downloaded images contain information about comments and hashtags in their metadata.

1. Just enter a user name, hashtag or location in the search bar.





2. Select from and to date to download all the content, only photos, videos, or just stories.





3. Click the subscribe button. This will automatically grab all the new and existing photos of the user, hashtag or location and download to a specific folder.





4. Right-click to view folder to see all the downloaded photos.



5. Photos/video files will look like this in your folder.





4K Stogram not only just backup your Instagram, but if you use properly enhance your content program.

Subscribing on 4K Stogram provides you with an edge: the ability to provide a full survey of your influencer’s content and allowing you to re-post your favourite photos as long as you have permission.

Scrolling through all the photos of an Instagram user would be rather difficult especially when the accounts been active over a few years. 4K Stogram has made it quite easy for you to watch all the photos in a folder just by sorting out date.

4K Stogram provides an easy to scroll through any users photos and re-post to your own Instagram account. It would be highly suggested that you contact these influencers before using their content with a simple “Hey, really like your photos, mind if we re-post?”.

Everybody on Instagram uses a lot of hashtags in their post. It’s a process so that users can find the content and follow. A big hurdle in this is that you need to make sure the content you are posting relates to the hashtag you are using. You do not want to post sports photos with #fashion because users aren’t searching for sports when using the hashtag.

Your Instagram feed is in deep clutter. With posts, subscriptions, tags and recommended posts, it’s almost impossible to keep track of how any these images showed up on your feed. It’s a total mess. By subscribing to specific hashtags, you can truly understand what type of content users are posting and if you should continue using these hashtags when publishing your content on Instagram.

4K Stogram is free… mostly. There are no hurdles using it except for the ads, but if you want to upgrade to receive unlimited photos download, unlimited private account access, and multiple accounts, a license for up to three computers.

If you want this too to be used as a personal Instagram backup, then the free version is much more suitable for you. The free version is limited to only two subscriptions and nonintrusive ads that you can easily close. 4K Stogram is genuinely free as it doesn’t watermark the images and allows for unlimited photo downloads.

The premium version will allow you to subscribe to unlimited accounts and remove all the ads. Premium is the best option if you plan on using this for more advanced uses such as tracking influencers and hashtags. Their premium plan starts at $15 one-time.



4K Stogram is an excellent application for power Instagram users. It provides an extremely effortless and easy way to access thousands of Instagram photos offline. You can download your entire Instagram profile to create a backup of all of your pictures and videos on your local hard drive. You can download it free for PC, Mac, or Linux on the 4kDownload website.

