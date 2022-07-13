Netflix Confirms Gaming App Will Be Free If You Are Already A Netflix Subscriber – News18

Ads

Last Updated: July 21, 2021, 09:05 IST

It is expected that Netflix gaming, when it finally rolls out for Android phones and the Apple iPhone, will be very similar to and indeed rival Apple Arcade.

We are hearing more about streaming service Netflix and the gaming platform efforts, and now we are getting more information officially from the company. Netflix is indicating that the gaming service, when it is released, will focus initially on smartphone platforms and will be available as a free additional service if you are already a Netflix subscriber. This comes just days after Netflix confirmed the hiring of former EA and Oculus executive Mike Verdu, to lead the company’s new gaming efforts. It is expected that Netflix gaming, when it finally rolls out for Android phones and the Apple iPhone, will be very similar to and indeed rival Apple Arcade. However, the exact contours and what sort of games will be available, remains a conjecture.

“We’re also in the early stages of further expanding into games, building on our earlier efforts around interactivity (eg, Black Mirror Bandersnatch) and our Stranger Things games. We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV,” says Netflix in a note to investors for the Q2 2021 results which say the streaming platform’s revenue increase 19% year on year. Netflix now has 209 million paid subscribers globally, which at the end of Q2 2021, is higher than forecasts.

And these 209 million and counting Netflix subscribers will get access to the gaming platform, with no additional subscription cost. “Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series. Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices,” says Netflix. The streaming platform will continue to invest in movies and TV shows, yet the company believes “the time is right to learn more about how our members value games”.

