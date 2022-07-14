Guest Caught Bringing Gun & Ammo into Disney's Hollywood Studios, More Bands Announced for Eat to the Beat, Disney Employees Backing Out of House Sales Amid Lake Nona Move Delay, & More: Daily Recap (6/30/22) – WDW News Today

Ads

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, June 30, 2022.

That’s it for today; we hope you enjoyed this Daily Recap. Thanks for stopping by, and we’ll see you tomorrow!

Literally wtf is wrong with people?! Who in their right mind thinks “I’m going to arm myself before going into an amusement park known as the happiest place on Earth where it’ll be full of kids?? I really hope that Disney continues to step up their security & security checks so that NONE of those people make it into ANY hotel, resort, park, or other establishment/land they own. So glad that person was caught & I hope they receive a lifetime ban.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tweets by WDWNT

source