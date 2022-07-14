From Apple MacBook Pro to HP Spectre to Lenovo Yoga Slim: Top 6 must-have heavy-duty & lightweight laptops for – CNBCTV18

Ads

Gone are the days of a traditional 9-to-5 desk job. Today, one is always on the run, juggling multiple things at the same time — dropping kids to school while prepping for that meeting with the boss in an hour. It has become possible for us to work on our conditions any time and anywhere. But for that, we need a device that will stick with us through and through. Here are the best laptops for professionals in descending order of their price. Choose your pick.

Apple MacBook Pro | Price: Rs 1,49,900 | Specifications: Apple M2 CPU; 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD hard drive | Screen: 13-inch Retina display with TrueTone | Battery: Up to 20 hours on a single charge | Weight: 1.38 kg (Image: Apple)

LG Gram 16 | Price: Rs 1,30,000 | Specifications: 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU; 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD hard drive | Screen: 16-inch IPS display with WQXGA (2560×1600) | Battery: Up to 22 hours on a single charge | Weight: 1.19 kg (Image: LG)

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 | Price: Rs 1,29,999 | Specifications: 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU; 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD hard drive | Screen: 13.5-inch touchscreen with 3K2K (3000×2000), OLED display | Battery: Up to 16 hours on a single charge | Weight: 1.36 kg (Image: HP)

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 | Price: Rs 1,24,990 | Specifications: AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU; 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD hard drive | Screen: 14-inch touchscreen with 2.8K (2880×1800), OLED display | Battery: Up to 14 hours on a single charge | Weight: 1.1 kg (Image: Lenovo)

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 | Price: Rs 1,20,990 | Specifications: 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU; 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD hard drive | Screen: 13.3-inch touchscreen with Full HD (1920×1080), AMOLED display | Battery: Up to 12 hours on a single charge | Weight: 1.04 kg (Image: Samsung)

Dell XPS 13 | Price: Rs 99,989 | Specifications: 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU; 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD hard drive | Screen: 13.3-inch touchscreen with Full HD (1920×1080) display | Battery: Up to 14 hours on a single charge | Weight: 1.16 kg (Image: Dell)

