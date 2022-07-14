VLO Stock Forecast: Is the optimism here to stay? – www.crowdwisdom.live

Ads

VLO Stock Forecast: The stock is expected to trade between $103.7 and $108.8. The overall recommendation is Buy.

VLO price was seen rising today by 0.7% but, the volumes fell which could be a warning sign. However, that might be a short-term trend – This is reflected in the technical analysis which suggests “Sell”. However, It has received a rank of “1” on Zack’s indicating a “Strong Buy” – It also ranks in the top 1% of its industry. With rising fuel prices and soaring consumer costs, it is better off than its industry – It is one of the 14 firms that are going to be awarded contracts from the U.S. strategic reserve in sales, which will help them to ease prices.

On Friday too when the S&P500 lost 0.1% and Dow lost 0.2% while VLO gained 0.7%. Valero Energy. It is expected to post EPS of $7.1 representing a 1385.4% year-over-year growth. Moreover, investors were optimistic about the approval of a $2.5B buyback. This stock is expected to perform well over the coming months and analysts recommend “Buying” this stock.

– Nandini Panchal

