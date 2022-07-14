How Remuno and Binance Pay are changing the way we purchase digitally – The Times of Israel

Ads

Cryptocurrencies are transcending the way society transfers, exchanges, purchases and distributes digital finances. It has also led to the creation of blockchain networks, substitutionary platforms for centralised banking institutions.

Yet, there is still an element of uncertainty when it comes to using cryptocurrencies, as some are still not convinced that digital finance is safe. Luckily, there are solutions to this problem, and they are crypto payment processors. These platforms are best described as systems that enable financial transactions digitally.

This would be primarily beneficial for e-commerce businesses that want to incorporate cryptocurrencies into their ecosystem. Institutions such as Remuno and Binance Pay are crypto payment processors that are elevating blockchain technology while providing businesses with new opportunities.



Remuno is a new crypto payment processing platform that has high aspirations. It aims to elevate blockchain technology to a higher level by removing the complexity of accepting crypto payments, and instead, providing an easy solution through its simple mechanisms.

Their mechanism is a three-step installation process, which firstly requires business owners to make contact with the organisation directly to create an account before an API integration tool can be installed. After this process, the business would be able to place the checkout in a crypto button on their website, making it user-efficient and easily functional.

Furthermore, for customers who want to purchase products online, all they have to do is click ‘checkout in crypto’, select a crypto coin of their choice, send payment to the deposit address and they will receive a payment notification to confirm that the transaction has occurred. It accepts 95% of all crypto coins people use to conduct crypto payments.

Having easy functionality will immediately entice business owners to it, as people are often trying to discover simple methods of incorporating technology into their organisations. Remuno expects crypto payments to skyrocket, which they are looking to capitalise on by innovating smart contracts and blockchain networks to enhance payment services online. It seems that Remuno will utilise its strong branding, simple functionality and versatility to potentially reach the heights of being one of the most prominent crypto payment processors.



Binance Pay derives from the prominent blockchain network Binance Coin (BNB). It is a crypto payment processor designed to be borderless, contactless and secure.

The platform made headlines in May 2022 during the Spanish music festival Primavera Sound, where attendees could purchase products with Binance Pay. Overall, fifty point-of-sale terminals accepted Binance Pay as a form of payment, where people received a five Binance USD (BUSD) airdrop once the purchase took place.

Primavera had permitted Binance Pay to transcend into physical environments, where digital finances can be used. Furthermore, having Binance Pay in a festival where musicians and young people will be present further incentivises its use, while potentially exposing it to an audience who may not be aware of it.

Crypto payment processors like Binance Pay entering large-venue atmospheres shows the gradual integration of cryptocurrencies in businesses, which could only affect them positively.

