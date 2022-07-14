Alena, the 13-year-old prodigy who has been accepted into medical school! – East Coast Radio

Ads

Updated July 14, 2022

She is aiming to also become a doctor by the age of 18!



We love an inspirational story and this one is no different!

Alena Wicker is a child prodigy and we can’t wait to see her change the world.

According to Unilad, she has become the youngest Black girl in America to get accepted into medical school. As an initial student at Arizona State University, Alena has already completed two-and-a-half years of school in just twelve months.

Yes, twelve months!

She was initially accepted into the engineering programme when she just 12 years old, but later turned her attention to biology.

A post shared by Alena Analeigh (@thebrownstemgirl)

So, why did she want to change her career path?

During a trip to Jordan and the Brown STEM Girl foundation, Alena told 12 News that it took just one class in engineering for her to realise that it wasn’t what she wanted to pursue.

She goes by the name @BrownSTEMGirl on social media. STEM is an acronym for the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

“I think viral immunology really came from my passion for volunteering and going out there engaging with the world,” she said to 12 News.

So, what’s next for this inspiring young woman? Alena has been accepted at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine. She has set herself the goal of graduating as a doctor by the time she’s 18-years-old.

Alena shared the news of her acceptance on social media:

A post shared by Alena Analeigh (@thebrownstemgirl)

“What I want from healthcare, is to really show these underrepresented communities that we can help that we can find cures for these viruses. I want to inspire the girls. I want them to see that there are no limits.” (Unilad)

With the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the importance of this area of expertise, there’s no doubt that her passion for finding a cure for viruses is something that the world needs more of.

She shred the following on her Instagram page:

“It’s my desire to create cultural awareness through STEM and provide four amazing girls an opportunity of a lifetime to go beyond their own communities. The Brown STEM Girl has an opportunity for you to help sponsor four girls on this amazing trip to visit the Iconic Art Science Museum in Singapore.” (Unilad)

We can’t wait to see what the future hold for you Alena.

Thank you for being an inspiration for young girls all around the world – not just in America.

Here’s an interview with Alena when she was just 12-years-old – after graduating from high school:

Main image attribution: Instagram

