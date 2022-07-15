Tesla sheds $440 mln Bitcoin stock – Financial Mirror

Ads

The list of victims of the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency crash continues to grow daily. According to StockApps.com, the latest victim is Elon Musk’s Tesla, which is expected to report a $440 million impairment on its Bitcoin stock.

“Tesla isn’t the only one feeling the pain from the Bitcoin crash. Several companies that have converted part of their treasury into Bitcoin are taking big hits to their bottom line,” said StockApps financial analyst Edith Reads.

“The list includes MicroStrategy, whose BTC investment lost over a billion dollars. The company had 129,218 bitcoins on its balance sheet, purchased at a value of $3.97 billion. However, that value has melted down to $2.895 billion.”

Other companies feeling the pain from their Bitcoin investments include Block, Square, and Marathon Digital Holdings.

The crash in Bitcoin’s value is being blamed on several factors, including rising interest rates, inflation fears, and a series of crises at cryptocurrency companies.

Tesla’s $440 million impairment is just a drop in the bucket compared to the billions other companies and investors have lost in the Bitcoin crash. But it is a reminder that even Elon Musk isn’t immune to the volatility of the cryptocurrency markets.

This year, Tesla recorded their Bitcoin holdings worth $1.26 billion in the first quarter, while its value in the market was around $1.96 billion.

Tesla’s bet on Bitcoin has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months as the price of the cryptocurrency has tumbled. Many other companies that have taken bets on Bitcoin have also been under pressure to justify their investments.

The falling prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have put pressure on companies that have invested in them. As a result, many investors are now questioning whether these investments were wise in the first place, according to the StockApps.com survey.

Cyprus will prosecute four people accused of selling Cypriot passports

A surge in COVID-19 cases, powered by Omicron subvariants, has

Cyprus’ Supreme Court approved an appeal filed by Attorney General

Prevention and treatment of coronavirus are the most important factors

Financialmirror.com is the leading English-language business news site in Cyprus, reporting on business, the economy, energy and shipping. The Financial Mirror weekly newspaper was established in 1993 and is the primary source of news and analysis about the Cyprus economy.

Contact Us: [email protected]

Copyright ©2022 Financial Mirror. All Rights Reserved

Website Developed by Cloudtech.com.cy

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website.

You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings.

What Are Cookies

As is common practice with almost all professional websites, our site uses cookies, which are tiny files that are downloaded to your device, to improve your experience.

This document describes what information they gather, how we use it and why we sometimes need to store these cookies. We will also share how you can prevent these cookies from being stored however this may downgrade or ‘break’ certain elements of the sites functionality.

How We Use Cookies

We use cookies for a variety of reasons detailed below. Unfortunately, in most cases there are no industry standard options for disabling cookies without completely disabling the functionality and features they add to the site. It is recommended that you leave on all cookies if you are not sure whether you need them or not, in case they are used to provide a service that you use.

The types of cookies used on this website can be classified into one of three categories:

Disabling Cookies

You can prevent the setting of cookies by adjusting the settings on your browser (see your browser’s “Help” option on how to do this). Be aware that disabling cookies may affect the functionality of this and many other websites that you visit. Therefore, it is recommended that you do not disable cookies.



Third Party Cookies

In some special cases we also use cookies provided by trusted third parties. Our site uses [Google Analytics] which is one of the most widespread and trusted analytics solutions on the web for helping us to understand how you use the site and ways that we can improve your experience. These cookies may track things such as how long you spend on the site and the pages that you visit so that we can continue to produce engaging content. For more information on Google Analytics cookies, see the official Google Analytics page.

Google Analytics

Google Analytics is Google’s analytics tool that helps our website to understand how visitors engage with their properties. It may use a set of cookies to collect information and report website usage statistics without personally identifying individual visitors to Google. The main cookie used by Google Analytics is the ‘__ga’ cookie.

In addition to reporting website usage statistics, Google Analytics can also be used, together with some of the advertising cookies, to help show more relevant ads on Google properties (like Google Search) and across the web and to measure interactions with the ads Google shows.

Learn more about Analytics cookies and privacy information.

Use of IP Addresses. An IP address is a numeric code that identifies your device on the Internet. We might use your IP address and browser type to help analyze usage patterns and diagnose problems on this website and to improve the service we offer to you. But without additional information your IP address does not identify you as an individual.

Your Choice. When you accessed this website, our cookies were sent to your web browser and stored on your device. By using our website, you agree to the use of cookies and similar technologies.

More Information

Hopefully the above information has clarified things for you. As it was previously mentioned, if you are not sure whether you want to allow the cookies or not, it is usually safer to leave cookies enabled in case it interacts with one of the features you use on our site. However, if you are still looking for more information, then feel free to contact us via email at [email protected]

Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.

If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.

source