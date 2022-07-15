BTS' Jungkook makes a comeback on Instagram with massive surprises for fans – Web News Observer

Ads

BTS member Jungkook shocked everyone a few days ago after having removed all his posts from his Instagram account. While the army was shocked and wondering about the reason behind the golden maknae’s action, JK jetted off to the US with the other members and met President Joe Biden to discuss matters of Asian inclusion and representation. Now, after a lot of rumors and speculations, the Euphoria singer has finally revealed the reason behind deleting the Instagram posts.

Here is how his feed looks after having deleted the posts.

Jungkook not only made his comeback to Instagram but also posted a series of photos that are aesthetically pleasing! Well, his Instagram revamp does not end here. It is because the golden maknae also shared an impressive video while breaking his previous theme and wrote, “But ARMY-nims..! Can I erase it just one more time and try it again? I want to make it a little more prettier!!!!” Well, the conversations do not end here as JK once again asks, ““Can I delete now?…”

Guess what? He did delete everything again!

Shortly after deleting his Instagram feed again, Jungkook came back for the second time by uploading a series of pictures. They also include instances of the BTS members’ visit to the White House to meet US president Joe Biden on June 1 (IST). If that wasn’t enough surprise for the fans, Jungkook also changed his Instagram bio that initially read, “Ah, Insta’s error is making me mad.” Later on, he changed the same lines to ‘BTS.’ Currently, his bio reads as “I am Jeon Jungkook” and “BTS.”

Check out Jungkook’s Instagram feed now.

As mentioned earlier, the BTS members recently visited the White House in the US to meet Joe Biden and discuss matters of Asian inclusion, representation, anti-Asian hate crime, etc. According to various reports, the members are supposed to return to their homeland on June 2, 2022.

As of now, Jungkook and the other members of the Bangtan Boys are gearing up for the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof. It is scheduled to be released on June 10, 2022. Ahead of the same, all of them also revealed their favorite tracks from the album which will include some old hits and three new tracks.

