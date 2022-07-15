IMDb TV Changes Name — But We're Gonna Make You Guess It First – TVLine

Ads

April 13 2022

As rumored for months, IMDb TV — aka Amazon’s free streaming service — has announced a name change/”rebranding.”

But before you scroll down any further, you simply have to take a guess.

To recap, IMDb TV is Amazon’s free streaming service.

It’s free TV, in a way. Courtesy of Amazon.

Free TV.

Freeeeee TV.

Freeeeeeeee tee-veee.

Locked in your guess yet? Because the new name is coming at you in five…

Four…

Three…

Two-point-five…

Two…

One.

FREEVEE!



Yes, effective Wednesday, April 27, the home of Leverage: Redemption, Alex Rider, Judy Justice, the upcoming Bosch: Legacy and other original series will be known as Amazon Freevee, marking the service’s second rebranding since launching In January 2019 as… Freedive.

“Customers are increasingly shifting to streaming ad-supported premium content, and we have developed Freevee to deliver them highly sought content with half the commercials of traditional TV,” Freevee director Ashraf Alkarmi said in a statement. “Our new name clearly communicates who we are: An easy-to-navigate streaming service, available to users for free, whenever and wherever they choose to watch some of the greatest Original and licensed content available.”

Led by the aforementioned follow-up to Prime Video’s Bosch (premiering May 6), Freevee aims to grow its originals slate by 70 percent in 2022. Other fresh fare to expect include a new home-design series, Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis; Greg Garcia’s comedy series Sprung; the Australian crime drama Troppo; and High School, a series adapted for television by Clea DuVall, produced by Plan B and based on the New York Times best-selling memoir by platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin.

More new originals are due to be touted on May 2, at the Amazon’s “NewFronts” (Upfronts) presentation.

Freevee also will add exclusive original movies to its slate, starting with a greenlight order for Love Accidentally, starring Brenda Song and Aaron O’Connell. In that the workplace rom-com, Alexa (played by Song) and Jason (O’Connell) are competing for a promotion at their advertising firm when each of their significant others breaks up with them. Thinking she has texted a friend, Alexa mistakenly sends Jason a brokenhearted message. The two spark up an anonymous relationship via text with neither aware of who the other really is. When the truth comes out, will they realize the You’ve Got Mail similarities be able to put their rivalry aside and let true love prevail? The Love Accidentally cast also includes Denise Richards (Wild Things!) and Maxwell Caulfield (Grease 2?).

