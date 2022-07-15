Windows 11 Build 25151 redesigns one of the oldest Windows features – Open with dialog – WindowsLatest

Ads

Windows 11 Build 25151 is now available for testers in the Dev Channel and it apparently comes with a long list of bug fixes. At the same time, there’s a new hidden feature – redesigned ‘open dialog’ for apps/files, which was first teased earlier this year and then removed from the builds.

Windows 11 Build 25151 isn’t tied to any particular feature update, but it is believed to be part of the next year’s feature update. Since Windows 11 23H2 is in the early stage of development, there are no new features. For example, the official changelog for Build 25151 has no mention of any major change.

However, Windows 11 Build 25151 contains one new feature – a new open dialog. The “Open with” dialog appears when you right-click on any file and try to open it using a particular app. The Open With dialog was last refreshed in Windows 8 and it has now been updated with Windows 11 design principles.



As you can see in the above screenshot, Windows 11’s upcoming dialog box supports both a light and dark theme. If your device theme is set to dark, the “Open with” dialog will automatically appear in dark. Likewise, you can return to the light interface by changing the Windows 11 theme settings itself.

Microsoft has also simplified the experience by making it possible to update your default app with just one click.

This feature isn’t available for everyone and it shows up on select machines only. It’s not yet clear if the feature will be ready for Windows 11 22H2, but there’s a chance Microsoft will push it via a future cumulative update.

Windows 11 Build 25151 apparently fixes a lot of issues. For example, an issue has been fixed where File Explorer tabs could be unexpectedly large. You can right-click a tab and then click somewhere else in File Explorer to dismiss the context menu reliably now.

Another bug has been fixed where shutting down via the Start menu wasn’t working for some testers. Windows 11 update has also made changes to the Exclusions page in Windows Security, which means file paths now make better use of the available space.

A bug has been fixed that was causing a crash when trying to delete ports in printui /s. The company has also patched an issue where printing won’t work from UWP apps for some Insiders.

