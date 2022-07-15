Solana-Based NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Unveils Web3-Focused Venture Capital Fund – CryptoPotato

Ads

The announcement comes less than a month after the platform secured a $130 million funding round.

Prominent NFT marketplace – Magic Eden – has announced the launch of a new venture capital fund that will focus primarily on investments in Web3 games.

“The world of gaming is a massive market that has just started to venture into the world of Web3. We intend to deepen our relationships with both gamers and game developers alike to champion the future of games on the blockchain.”

Chayanika has been working as a financial journalist for three years. A graduate in Political Science and Journalism, her interest lies in regulatory implications with a focus on technological evolution in the crypto realm. Contact:Linkedin



