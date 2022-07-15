Post Prime-Day deals: The biggest and latest steals you can still get on Amazon – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Fox Van Allen
Updated on: July 14, 2022 / 7:32 AM / Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, is on. Amazon Prime members can save big on all sorts of great kitchen gadgets, smartphones, Amazon-branded tech and more.
Keep reading as we live blog the Amazon Prime Day 2022 event, highlighting news, the best and most popular deals, competing sales at other retailers and more. And be sure to check back here regularly for more Prime Day updates.
They were here. Then they were gone. Now one model of the coveted Apple Watch is back in stock on Amazon. And this post-Prime Day deal is worth noting.
Get this Series 7 Apple Watch with GPS for a respectable 8% off, right now. It doesn’t come with cellular, but it does feature all the things you need in a good smartwatch, including, natch, a fitness tracker.
Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS (41mm) in Starlight, $369
If you missed out on Prime Day, don’t beat yourself up. Look instead toward another terrific sales event happening through this month: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
If you’re already shopping for, say, a college student, or just looking ahead to fall already, you know you can never have enough throw blankets.
During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, these soft, fluffy blankets are $60 off.
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket, $120 (reduced from $180)
If this countertop oven looks familiar, that’s because it’s all over TikTok right now.
The countertop oven features eight different cook functions: toast, bagel, bake, broil, pizza, roast, reheat and something called “cookies,” which we’re betting is just right for baking cookies.
It also has three different rack positions, and even though it’s mini-sized, this smart oven can take on four slices of toast at a time, or have room for a six-cup muffin tray — and even an 11-inch pizza.
And it’s on sale, on this, the day after Prime Day.
Breville mini smart oven, $152 (reduced from $180)
Pssssst: Prime Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean that every sale is gone from Amazon.
We’re still rounding up the best sales you can find on the uber-retailer right now.
Still on sale at Amazon: The best deals you can get right now, the day after Prime Day 2022
Examples? Sure.
You can still save big on the Kasa Smart Light Strip. Great for adding dramatic flair to any room (or adding a backlight to your TV), this 6.6-foot strip features millions of dimmable colors and voice controls. There’s a four-pronged connector on the end of the strip, so you can increase the length up to 33 feet. You can also trim the strip along the marked lines for a perfect, custom fit.
Kasa Smart Light Strip (6.6 foot), $40 (reduced from $70)
Prime Day is over. But you can still find decent deals on plenty of uber-popular appliances, smart-home gadgets and even — yes — those coveted Apple products. You just need to know where to look. For example, if you’re in the market for AirPods, mosey on over to Walmart.
Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They’re not the latest model, but they’re still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
The 2nd generation AirPods retail for $159 at Apple, but Walmart currently has them in stock for $120.
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $120
There are only about five hours left in Amazon Prime Day, so there’s not much time left to shop. There is time, however, to snag this deal on the Apple MacBook Pro — it’s up to $250 off right now during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (3.0 pound) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that’s brighter than the MacBook Air.
14″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,799 (regularly $1,999)
14″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,249 (regularly $2,499)
Not the right laptop for you? Check out our article on the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals, including MacBook, Galaxy Book2 Pro and Chromebooks.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be almost over, but the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is just about to get started. On Friday, July 15, the Nordstrom sale opens up to the general public, offering a number of great deals on beauty products, shoes, activewear, electronics and more. (Nordstrom card members already have access to this terrific sale.)
Here are a few of the best selling deals you can still get from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, happening now.
This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour, skin tone and the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes the charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.
Nuface Mini starter kit, $135 ($209 value)
This fashion-forward loafer is crafted with antiqued leather and a lug bottom for a modern look. The 1.75-inch heel will comfortably elevate your style. The Selma loafer is available in five colors, all of which are on sale during the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Bernardo Selma leather loafer, $159 (reduced from $248)
These Spanx leggings feature the brand’s contoured power waistband to help smooth your silhouette. These leggings are a celebrity favorite: They’ve been worn by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and more.
During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale these Spanx leggings are reduced from $98 to $65.
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (reduced from $98)
Want to check out even more great Nordstrom deals? Tap the button below to head directly to the sale.
A number of Apple AirPod models are selling out on Amazon, so if you’ve been hoping to snag a pair, your time is running out.
We found a brand new deal today on the Apple AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones — the pink model is now available for $439, the lowest price we’ve seen all Amazon Prime Day.
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They’re also compatible with Siri.
Apple AirPods Max (pink, $439 (regularly $549)
Not the right headphones for you? Then check out the best deals on headphones and earbuds you can still get for Amazon Prime Day.
Anyone who’s ordered in lately knows that meals and delivery can cost a bundle. (As in $50 for a mere breakfast; ask us how we know.)
But if you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime during this week’s sales frenzy, there are some great ways to save on delivery from your local eateries.
The first is a gift-card deal. Spend $50 on a “Treat Yourself” gift card, which applies to Grubhub, Buffalo Wild Wings, Outback Steakhouse and other favorites, and get $10 in Amazon credit. Just use the code TREAT22 at checkout.
Treat Yourself: Buy $50, get $10 in Amazon credit
And here’s an even sweeter offer: Get a full year of Grubhub+ delivery service — that’s worth $9.99 a month — for free just by being a Prime member. It’s simple. Just click a button, and you’re done.
Get a year of Grubhub+ with Amazon Prime membership
Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you’re a new customer.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
Yes, that famous kitchen brand Instant Pot also makes coffee makers. This one is versatile enough to make coffee via K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee (when used with the included reusable pod). And it’s deeply discounted for Amazon Prime Day.
Instant Pot makes a dual coffee- and espresso-maker, the Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus. This kitchen gadget brews up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time.
The Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus is $90 off at Amazon right now for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $140 (regularly $230)
You don’t need to have a Prime membership to score this amazing deal on a TCL QLED Roku 6-Series TV with 4K resolution on Amazon. It’s 33% off right now.
If you’re looking for a TV with an easy-to-use interface and a terrific picture, then take a look at the TCL Roku 6-Series. This QLED 4K TV features voice controls, Dolby Vision HDR and a game optimizing mode. The picture quality of this 4.4-star-rated TV is stunning for the money.
65″ TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)
Know a youngster who’s crazy about NFL football? And maybe the Green Bay Packers, in particular? Well, we’re about to help you take care of at least one pint-sized person on the Halloween-dress-up list you haven’t started yet. You’re welcome.
Right now on Amazon, Prime members can save 30% on this Green Bay Packers children’s uniform set from Franklin Sports.
The NFL-licensed package features a jersey, pants, helmet, chinstrap and iron-on numbers. At last look, only the child’s medium size was still in stock.
This set is available for other NFL teams, too; prices and deals, if any, vary. Check Amazon to see what’s on hand.
Franklin Sports NFL uniform set (medium) (Green Bay Packers), $42 (reduced from $60)
Like the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel i7 processor inside.
Prime members who act fast can still get $300 off the 15.6-inch screen model.
15.6″ Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, $1,050 (regularly $1,350)
The deal on this 4.6-star-rated Bentgo bento-style lunch box is as big as it is popular: Right now, Prime members can get the five-compartment, leak-proof, BPA-free lunch box for more than half off.
Choose from three colors — and start planning the awesome school (or work!) lunches you’ll be soon be packing in it.
Bentgo bento-style kids lunch box, $18 (reduced from $40)
Right now on Amazon, you can save $14 on the Apple AirTags four-pack. This is a much larger discount than Amazon typically offers. (And, so you know, the four-pack lists for just under $100.)
An Apple AirTag will help you keep track of important items. The more you have, the more things you can keep track of. Stick one on your luggage, your pet, your wallet or some other thing. Then track the AirTag’s location from your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device.
Apple AirTag (4-pack), $85 (reduced from $99)
Right now on Amazon, Prime members can get more than 25% off on this pet-hair-removing lint roller. The 4.6-star-rated tool from ChomChom is an Amazon Lightning Deal — this means there’s a limited number of lint rollers to go around at the deal price. So, buy one now — and start de-furring Rover’s and Tinkerbell’s favorite furniture pieces.
ChomChom pet hair remover lint roller, $20 (reduced from $27)
The deal on the unlocked Google Pixel 6 smartphone is so hot that Amazon says the 5G phone is “temporarily” out of stock. But if you buy one today — for $100 off — you can lock in your savings. You’ll be emailed when Amazon determines an estimated delivery date. And don’t worry: Amazon says you won’t be charged until the phone ships.
The phone is rated 4.3 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users.
Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128 GB), $499 (reduced from $599)
Hungry for a huge Amazon Prime Day deal? Feast on this: Right now, Prime members can get a Grubhub+ membership free for one year. A Grubhub+ plan is pretty cool: Subscribers get $0 delivery fees on Grubhub orders of $12 and more (before taxes) from eligible restaurants. A Grubhub+ membership usually costs $9.99 a month. See Amazon for more details.
Grubhub+ membership (one year), free
Let’s talk paper towels. You use them, you need them, you’ll love this Prime Day deal on them. Right now on Amazon, Prime members can save 20% on a boxload of paper towels by Tork. These aren’t the paper towels that roll out; these are the folded hand towels that you probably associate with public restrooms. But, hey, your bathroom gets plenty of foot traffic, too. And so does your kitchen, for that matter.
The deal is on the 16-pack box; each pack contains 250 paper towels. So, yup, you’ll be getting a lot of paper towels. (And because they’re more compact than rolled paper towels, they’ll store easier.)
Tork multifold hand towel (16-pack), $35 (reduced from $44)
Samsonite, Delsey, Kenneth Cole Reaction — there’s a lot of great luggage on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
But some deals are just better than others. Check out this sleek piece of Thule luxury carry-on luggage, designed for the outdoorsy traveler. It has oversized rear-spinner wheels to roll over rough terrain and, at 22 inches, takes up minimal space. Natch, it comes with TSA locks and a puncture-resistant zipper.
It rarely goes on sale, which is why this Amazon Prime Day deal is worth a second look.
The 22-inch suitcase is $81 off on Prime Day.
Thule Revolve 22-inch carry-on luggage, $319 (20% off)
So, if you haven’t noticed, we’re kinda into Prime Day. So, trust us when we tell you that the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro with Windows 11 and a 15.6-inch screen has been a hot, hot, hot item. While today’s deal isn’t as big as yesterday’s, it’s still decent: You can save more than $150 right now on a laptop that typically goes for about $1,300 on Amazon.
This thin, light and powerful machine features what’s considered a mid-range configuration of 16 GB of memory, 512 GB storage and an Intel i5 processor.
15.6″ Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Windows 11 (Intel Core i, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,137 (reduced from $1,300)
As we type this, 100% of available Amazon Lightning Deal discounts for the camo-clad American Girl Truly Me Doll #89 have just been claimed. A Lightning Deal is like a small-batch sale: Amazon discounts a limited number of an item, and once that limited number is snapped up by shoppers, the deal is off. But all is not lost yet.
Join Amazon’s Lightning Deal waitlist by clicking on the below button. If customers who snapped up the deal while it was on don’t complete their purchase in 15 minutes, you’ll be notified. What’s the big deal about this deal? This: The chance to save 40% on an American Girl doll that usually lists for $115.
American Girl Truly Me Doll #89, $69 (reduced from $115)
Snap up this deal while you still can. Right now, Prime members can save up to 40% on a brand-new, 4.6-star-rated Insignia 4K TV with built-in Fire TV and DTS Studio Sound.
The biggest Prime Day deal, percentage-wise, is on the 50-inch model, but all other versions, including the popular 55-inch, are available to Prime members on a discount.
55-inch Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $280 (reduced from $450)
Still not a Prime member? What are you waiting for? Sign up now. If you’re a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial.
Is your kid between summer camps? Here’s something to keep the little ones busy and engaged in a healthy way: A Kindle Kids tablet, now on deep discount for Amazon Prime Day.
This essential gadget includes a kid-friendly cover and a 2-year, worry-free guarantee. There are no games, ads or videos. With an included one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, young readers get access to the complete Harry Potter series, and the first book from other popular series, such as Artemis Fowl.
This is the 10th-generation model, and for Prime Day, it’s only $50.
Kindle Kids tablet, $50 (55% off)
You read that right: You can now get Apple AirPods for only $90.
The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)
While you’re here, also check out how to get $125 in free money to spend on Amazon Prime Day and the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods.
Get Amazon’s in-house smart thermostat on Amazon right now for 30% off its $60 list price. And that’s only the beginning of the savings.
This Energy Star-certified, voice-controlled Amazon smart thermostat will help you save money on your air-conditioning bills this summer. (Note: A C-wire is required for installation.)
But, wait there’s more: Your utility company may offer a rebate on a smart thermostat — perhaps even making this purchase entirely free. See Amazon’s website for more details.
Amazon smart thermostat, $42 (reduced from $60)
No surprise here: Apple Watches are shaping up to be big sellers this week on Amazon. Kind of surprising: On the morning of day two of Prime Day 2022, some models are still on sale, and still in stock, even.
Take this bright-red Series 7, with an aluminum case and red sport band. It’s got all the features you want in an Apple Watch, including the fitness tracker, blood oxygen and ECG apps. The only thing you might miss is the cellular component, which costs more, but you’ll still get very reliable GPS.
This price applies to the 41-milimeter model.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $279 (regularly $399)
We’re seeing some terrific deals on tablets today — and not all of them require an Amazon Prime membership.
Get this Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch touchscreen tablet with 256GB of storage in graphite for $1,188 right now on Amazon.
It boasts the power of a laptop with the portability of a tablet, plus touch-screen capability, a built-in kickstand and a detachable keyboard.
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch touchscreen with 256GB of storage, $1,188 (save 26%)
If you’ve been waiting for a deal on a home genetic testing kit, your time has come.
For Prime Day, Amazon is putting this 23andMe personal genetic DNA test on deep (and we mean deep) discount. This particular kit reveals not only your ancestry, but also key health information. Learn whether you’re a genetic carrier for certain inherited health conditions, or whether you’re predisposed to being overweight or underweight — you can even see whether your muscle makeup is in line with “top athletes.”
Save more than $100 with this Prime Day deal.
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal genetic DNA test, $99 (50% off)
Now’s a great time to buy a new Apple iPad tablet — most models are on sale at Amazon and at Walmart right now.
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too!
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $378 (reduced from $398)
Fact: People love Crocs.
Fact: Some models are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day.
This chic white and navy option is one of our favorite picks right now, partially because they’re unisex, partially because they’re designed to keep feet cool during sweltering summers. And their style cannot be denied.
Even better: This particular pair is 30% off.
Crocs unisex adult Bayaband clogs, $35 (30% off)
If you missed out on your preferred model of Apple AirPods during Prime Day, condolences.
But maybe that’s just the universe saying that you need a model with a little more color.
Check out these pretty lavender earbuds from worthy competitor Samsung. Right now on Amazon, Prime members can get these highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, for $100. Non-members can also get a sale price on the $150 earbuds, but the biggest, best deal is reserved for Prime members.
Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for those with an active lifestyle. And if you don’t like the purple, you can choose from a total of four colors.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $100 (33% off)
If you’ve never bought an Amazon gift card before, today is your day. Right now, Amazon is offering a $12.50 credit when you spend $50 or more on Amazon gift cards now through July 13.
To get this deal, be sure to enter the promotional code “GCPRIME22” in the “Gift Cards and Promotional Codes” box when you check out.
This promotional credit offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. Note that you won’t be able to use this credit during Prime Day 2022 — your credit won’t appear until two days after purchase.
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $12.50 credit
Want even more free money from Amazon? Check out our article: Amazon is giving away $125 in free money on Amazon Prime Day 2022. Here’s how to cash in.
Amazon Prime Day has a number of great deals on fitness gear, including the top-rated Garmin Vivoactive 4.
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45 mm case is $142 off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin’s Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive notifications.
This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.
Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $188 (reduced from $330)
The R+Co. hair-care line is known for many things: An almost steady stream of new and innovative products. A loyal fandom among top Los Angeles hairstylists. A cult following among beauty junkies.
But it isn’t known for being cheap.
That’s why this Prime Day deal is worth noting. Dallas, the cult-favorite thickening shampoo from R+Co., will usually set you back more than $30 for a mere 8.5 ounces. But it’s currently 30% off for Prime Day.
That’s a deal as big as the hair in Texas.
R+Co. Dallas thickening shampoo, $22 (30% off for Prime Day)
There are some great deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day, including big savings on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone.
There are a few notable new features on the Samsung Galaxy S22+, but the one most users will probably enjoy is the upgraded camera. Another useful feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its Gorilla Glass Victus Plus construction. Glass now spans the front and the back of the phone. It’s a more protective design, and it feels more premium as well. (Previous models have had plastic backs.)
Still undecided? Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB), $560 (reduced from $800)
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra includes the newest tech features offered by the S22 in a larger size. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8″ screen compared to the standard S22’s 6.1″ screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera compared to the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $910 (reduced from $1,300)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $980 (reduced from $1,400)
What’s so great about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G? Well, aside from the eye-catching folding design — the phone measures just 4.3 inches (diagonally) when folded shut — it features a blazing-fast processor, 8 GB of RAM, IPX8 water resistance and aluminum-body construction. The foldable design (with Flex Mode) is great for taking hands-free selfies. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G also features a 1.9-inch cover screen that displays notifications and time without you needing to fold open the phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $1,000)
You can upgrade to 256 GB of storage for just $35 more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (256 GB), $735 (reduced from $1,050)
Amazon Prime Day has historically been a great time to pick up a new air fryer. This year is no exception: You can save $15 on the bestselling air fryer on Amazon right now.
Right now on Amazon, you can save $15 on this five-quart Cosori air fryer.
The air fryer can heat up to 450 degrees, and cook enough food for four people. It features nine one-touch cooking functions. Cosori claims that, while running, the kitchen gadget makes about as much noise as moderate rainfall. The air fryer’s non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, and BPA and PFOA free.
Cosori air fryer (5 quart), $85 (reduced from $100)
If you’re looking to entertain this summer, or just want the convenience of ice on demand for the family, check out this Amazon Prime Day 2022 countertop ice maker deal.
This relatively quiet model makes 9 ice cubes within 6-8 minutes, or up to 26.5 pounds of ice per day. You can choose between two different sizes of ice. Rated 4.4 stars by Amazon reviewers.
Aglucky countertop ice maker, $99 (reduced from $199)
There are a ton of robot vacuums on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but only one robot vacuum can be the favorite of Essentials readers. This year, that reader-favorite robot vacuum is the iRobot Roomba i7+. It’s currently half price on Amazon — a savings of $500.
The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that’s great at picking up pet hair. It’s smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don’t want it to go.
This Amazon Prime Day favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.
iRobot Roomba i7+, $500 (reduced from $1,000)
Not the right robot vacuum for you? Check out our article on the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 robot vacuum deals on Roomba, Samsung Jet Bot and more.
Looking for a great computer this Amazon Prime Day? The Apple MacBook (save $100) always makes a great choice, of course. But if you’re looking for a quality Windows machine, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro. Not only is it a great laptop, it’s currently $420 off during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Thin, light and powerful, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a good MacBook alternative for Windows users, especially with its smooth integration with Samsung smartphones and battery life of up to 16 hours. This is considered a mid-range configuration that gives you 16 GB of memory, 512 GB storage and an Intel i5 processor inside.
15.6″ Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (Intel Core i, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $880 (reduced from $1,300)
Not the right laptop for you? Then check out our article on the best laptop deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Looking forward to your next vacation, or maybe your next in-town getaway? Check out this great deal on Amazon: Spend $100 on an AirBnb gift card and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit.
To get this free money gift card deal, be sure to enter the code BNB22 at checkout. Limited to one per customer, while supplies last.
AirBnb gift card deal: Spend $100 or more, get a $20 Amazon credit
Kitchenistas and avid home chefs know that the right knife brand can make all the difference.
Finding those knives is usually not problem; there are plenty of great brands out there. But keeping those knives sharp can be more of a challenge.
That’s why this 14-piece Ninja knife set caught our eye. It comes in a knife block, and that block comes with a built-in knife sharpener. Even better: The whole set $120 off during Amazon Prime Day.
So get cooking. But save some money first.
Ninja K32014 Foodi NeverDull stainless steel knife system, $180 (40% off)
There’s no shortage of Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on TVs today, whether you’re in the market for a budget model or something more high-end. If you’re willing to pay a little extra for a premium TV, Amazon has a great Amazon Prime Day deal on the 55-inch Samsung ‘The Frame’ QLED 4K TV (2021) — you’ll save $418. It’s an Essentials readers’ favorite.
What makes Samsung’s “The Frame” smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. So, yes, long after you’ve used the smart TV’s voice command to switch off an episode of “Real Housewives,” you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir — and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be vivid and true to life.)
The Samsung smart TV features 4K AI upscaling, and Samsung’s Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV’s audio.
Only the 55″ is specifically on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but other models are still on sale as well.
55″ Samsung ‘The Frame’ QLED 4K TV, $980 (reduced from $1,398)
65″ Samsung ‘The Frame’ QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)
Not the right model for you? Check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on TVs. You might also want to check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Samsung deals.
Good bras can cost a bundle.
But we found this excellent deal on this well-reviewed Bali bra for up to 61 percent off in certain colors and sizes.
Yes, it’s hand-wash only. But most good bras are. But look on the bright side: You’re paying only $17 for a very good bra — one seamless enough to wear under a T-shirt.
Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra, $17 (61% off)
There’s never a bad time to be shopping for Apple products on Amazon — the retailer often has better-than-Apple pricing. Those looking for a new laptop will be pleased to know that Amazon is offering the 13″ Apple MacBook Air for $900, a savings of $100.
This light, thin Apple MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen packs a punch thanks to its Apple M1 chip. It boasts 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, and delivers up to 18 hours of battery life. Listed at $999 on Apple, you can get it for $900 at Amazon.
13″ Apple MacBook Air (8GB RAM 256GB storage), $900 (regularly $999)
By now you may — may — have heard that Amazon Prime Day is going on. If you’re a Prime member, you’re likely enjoying some pretty impressive deals.
But you might be able to save even more.
Amazon also maintains a coupon page just for Prime members.
We’ll repeat that: Amazon also maintains a coupon just for Prime members. To use a coupon, start at the coupon page. Click on a coupon to “clip” it. Add the related item to your cart, and if it’s coupon eligible, you’ll find out at checkout.
So if you’re looking for completely different way to save this week, congrats. You found it. As for what you’ll save on, well, let’s start with some buttery soft leggings from Leggings Depot. Clip the coupon on the Prime Members coupon page and save 20% on certain styles and colors.
There are a lot of great Amazon Prime Day 2022 coffee maker deals out there, but this Keurig coffee maker deal is one of the best. Normally retailing at $100, you can get this space-saving pod coffee maker for just $30. That’s a savings of 70%.
If you’re running out of counter space in your kitchen or never had much space to begin with, adding a new appliance can be difficult. Not so with the Keurig K-Mini — this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It’s available in a handful of designer colors, too, including green, gray, red, oasis and black.
Note that you’ll save an extra 25% on this Keurig at checkout, which will drop your final price down to $30.
(Tip: This Keurig’s small size makes an especially great choice for college dorm rooms. It makes a great Christmas gift, too.)
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $30 at checkout (reduced from $100)
Looking for a great smartwatch that won’t break the bank? Instead of spending $279 on a new Apple Watch 7, check out the Amazfit Bip 3. It has many of the same features of the pricier Apple Watch, but at a much lower price point.
You can get an Amazfit Bip 3 for less than $50 this Amazon Prime Day, after coupon. Its low price makes it a great choice for smartwatch newbies and young teens.
What’s so great about the Amazfit Bip 3? It features a colorful 1.69-inch screen to display incoming calls and texts. It’s loaded with sensors, too, to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep quality, and stress levels. You can even take it swimming with you — the Amazfit Bip 3 is IP68 water resistant.
Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout to get the best price on this Android- and iPhone-compatible smartwatch.
Amazfit Bip 3, $48 after coupon (reduced from $60)
Not the right smartwatch for you? Check out our picks for the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Fitbit deals, the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple Watch deals, and the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 fitness deals.
For even more coupon deals, check out Amazon’s Prime Day coupon roundup page.
Have you been wanting to try an Instant Pot? You have no more excuses: The Instant Pot Duo Plus is selling for only $80 at Amazon Prime Day, a savings of $50.
This 9-in-1 Instant Pot model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. But you also get two other tricks: a sterilizer and a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking). The machine has 15 customizable programming options.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $80 (regularly $130)
For more Instant Pot options, check out our article on the best Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot deals.
Lots of smart home tech is on sale today during Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you’re looking to set up a new smart home, or adding to an existing one, Amazon has a two-pack of Kasa smart light bulbs on sale for $18. This Prime Day deal is proving incredibly popular with Essentials readers.
These colorful smart lights by Kasa can be operated by voice command via Alexa, Google Assistant and the Smartthings app (Samsung).
More Kasa smart-home products are on sale at Amazon right now, including the Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4 pack ($23) and the Kasa 2K HD Smart Baby Monitor ($28).
Kasa Smart Light Bulb (2 pack), $18 after coupon (reduced from $25)
Amazon Prime Day 2022 doesn’t officially begin until midnight tonight Pacific time, but a large number of Prime Day deals have already kicked off. For example, Amazon has already taken huge discounts on the Apple Watch 7 — you can save more than $100 right now.
If you’re an Apple iOS-friendly household, then getting an Apple Watch is a no-brainer. The wearable pairs seamlessly with your Apple iPhone, Apple MacBook, Apple iPad and Apple AirPods.
You can save on both the 41 mm and 45 mm sizes now. Price varies by color. (The best deal right now is on the green color.)
Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm) (green) $284 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) (green), $314 (reduced from $429)
And that’s not all. Be sure to check out our coverage of all the early Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods, early Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple iPads and early Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple AirTags.
No, it’s not too early to think about your holiday shopping — not when deals on toys are this good for Amazon’s Prime Day.
For example: Ravensburger has sold more than 6 million of these Gravitrax Starter marble run starter sets. Boys and girls ages 8 and up can choose from more than 18 construction elements to create custom marble race tracks. The kit is great for kids who love to build, or experiment with gravity, magnetism, and kinetics.
And for Prime Day, the set is half off. And that’s the best deal we’ve seen all year.
Ravensburger Gravitrax marble run starter set, $35 (50% off)
Looking to pick up a new PlayStation 5 during Amazon Prime Day? Electronics retailer Best Buy announced it will restock the PS5 at 12 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. PDT).
PlayStation 5 Disc Edition at Best Buy, $499
If you want to participate in this Best Buy restock, there’s a major catch: Priority will be given to Best Buy TotalTech members. Membership costs a whopping $199.99 per year, though it does comes with a number of perks (including extended warranty coverage, free shipping, an extended return period and free 24/7 Geek Squad tech support).
If you don’t want to spend $200 on a Best Buy membership, there’s another route to PS5 ownership. Amazon has moved to a reservation-based system for PS5 orders. Just visit the PS5 page on Amazon and click the button to request an invitation.
Sure, there are some great sales on Amazon right now — discounts that don’t technically fall under Prime Day. But some of the best deals we’re seeing right now, like the irresistible snow cone maker below from Cuisinart, one of the most reliable kitchen brands in the business, require a Prime Day subscription.
Cuisinart snow cone and slushies maker, $47 (41% off for Prime Day)
Now that you’re craving a snow cone, maybe you want to get your Prime subscription squared away quickly. Let us help.
Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you’re a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
Theragun massagers are on sale at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
The Theragun Elite is really simple to use — you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles — even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back.
It’s a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us — you’ll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.
(For even more information on the top massage gun option, check out our guide to the Theragun, the beloved percussive massage gun.)
Theragun Elite, $299 (reduced from $400)
Yes, Prime Day is on right now and the savings are serious. But plenty of other retailers are stepping up their game to compete. Among them: Samsung, which is offering a terrific washer-dryer deal today.
This set features a front-load washer and electric dryer. The Samsung appliances use AI power to learn your washing habits and recommend wash cycles.
Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $1,898 (regularly $3,198)
The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale right now.
Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,049 (regularly $1,600)
Last year on Amazon Prime Day, Walmart held a competing sales event called Deals for Days. There’s no Deals for Days 2022 event this year, but there are still plenty of great deals and rollbacks worth checking out at Walmart right now.
Best Buy is holding a sale today to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2022, and the deals are pretty impressive. Called “Black Friday in July,” Best Buy’s sale includes deep discounts on computers, televisions, kitchen appliances, headphones, cleaning essentials and so much more.
Here are some of the best deals at the Black Friday in July sale at Best Buy:
Want to breathe new life and style into your bedroom? There are a large number of great Amazon Prime Day bedding deals you can shop right now, including this great featured deal on ultra-soft silk Casper bedding.
This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask. Right now, you can score this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for half off.
Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $70 (reduced from $139)
Need a new mattress too? Great news — there are plenty of top-rated mattresses on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
It’s just past midnight Pacific time, which means Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially begun! You can use the button below to head to Amazon and check out all the Prime Day deals.
Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.