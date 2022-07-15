Day 2: Save $70 on Apple TV now during Amazon Prime Day 2022 – CBS News

Ads

By Kaylyn McKenna

It’s the second day of Amazon’s Prime Day event. And you can save on a brand-new Apple TV streaming device. Stream all your favorite shows, movies and Apple original programming in 4K with Dolby Atmos surround sound. Right now, the device is $70 off on Amazon. Hurry, because today is the last day of the sale.

Top products in this article:

2021 Apple TV (64 GB), $129 (regularly $199)

Apple TV allows you to stream your favorites from Apple TV+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and other popular streaming services. The device is also compatible with Apple Music, Apple Fitness and Apple Gaming. If you are already an avid Apple fan, then you will also enjoy the ability to easily connect the Apple TV to your iPad, iPhone and MacBook with AirPlay. Check out this deal on the 2021 Apple TV 4K now before it’s gone.

Stream your favorite shows and movies with a 4K Apple TV, now on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

This Apple TV 4K box is outfitted with an A12 bionic chip which boosts your audio, video, and graphics. It also offers Dolby Atmos for more-immersive sound. You can listen to your new Apple TV box on up to two sets of AirPods, plus use AirPlay to use it to share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Amazon Prime members save $70 on a 2021 Apple TV 4K streaming device during Amazon Prime Day.

2021 Apple TV (64 GB), $129 (regularly $199)

Amazon is also slashing prices on a wide range of Apple products including iPads, AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches and more.

Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They’re also lauded for their great sound quality. But all this quality comes at a steep price — specifically $250. That’s why the deal we found at Amazon is a big deal.

Now on sale on Amazon for $170, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.

Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They’re also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $449 (regularly $549)

Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you’re craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $699 (reduced from $799)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $309 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)

A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (3.0 pound) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that’s brighter than the MacBook Air.

14″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,799 (regularly $1,999)

14″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,249 (regularly $2,499)

Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.

With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,299 (regularly $2,499)

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Amazon Prime members can save $120 on the larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7, some colors of which are on sale. If you’re not a Prime member, you’ll save $115.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm) (red), $309 (regularly $429)

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, it’s nearly 20% off on Amazon.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $80 (regularly $99)

The Amazon Prime Day sale runs through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you’re a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

