When is 'Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank' Coming To Disney Plus? – Disney Plus Informer

Ads

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 15, 2022, by Paramount Pictures. f you’ve not had an opportunity to watch the movie yet, or maybe you can’t wait to rewatch it, you might be wondering if and when Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is coming to Disney+. Read on for the all details!

There is no question that Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank seems like a perfect fit for Disney+ on the surface. We can understand how an animated film usually leads you to believe it must be a Disney movie. Disney is, of course, the biggest animation studio in the world. However, Paws of Fury: The legend of Hank movies is distributed by Paramount.

This means that Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank or any other movie produced by Paramount will not be arriving on Disney+ as it’s not a Disney movie. While things can change in the future, Paramount is a direct competitor to Disney, so we can file this movie under the “not going to happen” list.

Internationally, things can be a little different for Disney+ as we have seen some titles that aren’t produced or distributed by Disney arrive on their streaming service. Specifically, the UK has seen both Paddington movies added, which isn’t a Disney title. Disney CEO Bob Chapek said they weren’t planning on licensing films for Disney+ internationally, but plans seemed to have changed. With Paddington, it’s believed this was added to help with the European quota, which requires a certain amount of content to be created in Europe.

However, just like the United States, it’s not expected that Disney will be striking any deals with Paramount anytime soon.

In the United States, it’s expected that Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank will eventually be streaming on Paramount+. In the United Kingdom, the movie will also be coming to Sky Cinema.

A down-on-his-luck hound finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant trainer, the underdog must assume the role of fearsome samurai and team up with the felines to save the day. The only problem is — they all hate dogs.

Trailer

Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Yes, add me to your mailing list





Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.



Disney Plus Informer (DisneyPlusInformer.com) is an unofficial fan site and is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with Disney in any capacity.

View our Privacy Policy.

About Us

Media/PR: If you represent a media or PR company and would like us to review a product or send us a press release, please do get in touch via the email listed below.

Advertising: If you would like to advertise on Disney Plus Informer, please use the email below.

Tom@DisneyPlusInformer.com

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

source

Ads