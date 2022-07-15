iPhone 14 Pro models to come with Face ID dual-hole design – The Siasat Daily

Ads

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple’s upcoming smartphone iPhone 14 Pro as well as 14 Pro Max are likely to feature a bigger hole-punch that will house the Face ID elements and a second hole for the selfie camera.

Display analyst Ross Young believes that Apple will expand it to the entire iPhone 15 lineup in 2023, bringing the updated look to even the lower-cost iPhone 15 options, reports MacRumors.

As per Young, there is a chance the pill and holes could get smaller in 2023. Meanwhile, 2022 Pro models would come with a big camera upgrade. Current Pro iPhones ship with a 12MP camera on board.

However, iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48MP camera.

Apple has reportedly advised major U.S. carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September this year. It is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 models as originally rumoured.

It is also said that there will be support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance.

In addition, Phone 14 Pro will feature 8GB of RAM, the highest memory ever offered in an iPhone.

Leaker “yeux1122”, on the Korean blogging site Naver, claims the 8GB figure is confirmed. Mass production is also claimed to be underway.

Leaker “yeux1122” notes that 8GB RAM would mean the “iPhone 14 Pro” matches the latest equivalent Samsung Galaxy. No prior iPhone has been released with an 8GB option.

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

source