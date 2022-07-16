22 Best Cryptocurrency Podcasts in 2022 – 99signals

Ads



The cryptocurrency space is in a constant state of flux. If you’re a crypto enthusiast and investor, it’s important to stay on top of the latest developments in the rapidly evolving space of cryptocurrency and blockchain.

One of the best ways to stay updated is to listen to cryptocurrency podcasts. But with so many crypto podcasts vying for your attention, it can be a frustrating task to single out the ones worth listening to.

Which is why I decided to make this job easier for you by listing down the top cryptocurrency podcasts. Here are 22 of the best cryptocurrency podcasts that are a must-have on your podcast playlist.

Episode Length: 25-45 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 5/5 (>100 reviews)

Hosted by Circle co-founder and CEO, Jeremy Allaire, The Money Movement is a video podcast series exploring and chronicling the issues and ideas driving the brave new world of cryptocurrency and digital money.

On his podcast, Allaire invites thought leaders and innovators in the blockchain space to discuss a wide range of crypto topics, from the future of DAOs to crypto gaming to the potential of metaverse. Allaire’s interview with Scott Lawin, co-Founder and CEO at Candy, on the use of blockchain technology in sports is particularly insightful.

If you’d like to get a deeper understanding of the potential of blockchain technology across different industries, The Money Movement is the best cryptocurrency podcast you can subscribe to.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Website | Spotify | YouTube



Episode Length: 40-70 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.6/5 (1.1k reviews)

Unchained is a crypto podcast hosted by Laura Shin. Shin was the first mainstream media journalist to cover crypto full time at Forbes and is also the author of the newly released book “The Cryptopians” — a must read page tuner on the origin stories of Ethereum.

The show is known for delivering a constant flow of up-to-date information on the top crypto stories of the day. For example, when UST lost its peg, they were the first show to have a relevant guest on speaking the facts of the situation, and provided an extra-long episode to make sure their listeners were well informed. They are true trailblazers of the industry as the show sets the pace for what is relevant each and every week.

The crypto show also has an impressive array of guests, including the CEO of Binance who goes by CZ, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, as well as many other founders and leaders in the industry. There is even a selection of great episodes for beginners, like their show on “How to explain cryptocurrency to the average person.”

A surprising fact that I later learned about the host Laura Shin is that, despite being a proponent of the potential of cryptocurrency, she’s a nocoiner (meaning she doesn’t invest in bitcoin or any other digital currencies.)

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Website | YouTube



Episode Length: 10-40 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.7/5 (1.6k reviews)

The Pomp Podcast, hosted by Anthony Pompliano (aka Pomp), is one of the most popular business podcasts among crypto investors and entrepreneurs. On his podcast, Pompliano invites and interviews the most interesting people in business, finance, and cryptocurrency.

Past guests on the show have included billionaire crypto enthusiasts like Mark Cuban and Chamath Palihapitiya, retired army general Tony Thomas, bestselling author Robert Kiyosaki, and many other prominent crypto investors and blockchain innovators.

The podcast focuses on bitcoin in particular and the blockchain technology in general, and includes engaging discussions on a wide range of topics in the cryptoverse. One of the recent episodes, for example, offered a complete breakdown of what a DAO is and why they will be important in the coming decade.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Website | YouTube



Episode Length: 70-120 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.8/5 (600+ reviews)

Tales from the Crypt is a bitcoin podcast hosted by Marty Bent, the Editor-in-chief at Marty’s Bent, a popular newsletter on bitcoin. The title of this crypto podcast pays homage to the iconic horror TV series Tales from the Crypt.

Marty and his guests keep the conversations anchored around bitcoin and the far-reaching political and economic implications of bitcoin. The podcast also features a weekly roundup of crypto news called “Rabbit Hole Recap.”

It’s one of the best bitcoin podcasts for seasoned investors as well as people who are new to the bitcoin ecosystem.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify



Episode Length: 100-120 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.8/5 (1.9k reviews)

Hosted by journalist and bitcoin evangelist Peter McCormack, What Bitcoin Did is a triweekly crypto podcast that features interviews with experts in the world of bitcoin development, privacy, investment, and adoption.

Launched in November 2017, What Bitcoin Did has over 450 episodes and it’s considered by many to be one of the best cryptocurrency podcasts for beginners.

The podcast includes engaging conversations with some of the most influential minds in the industry — from developers to investors, journalists to bitcoin company CEOs.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Website



Episode Length: 50-75 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.7/5 (100+ reviews)

The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast is a daily blockchain podcast by Bitcoin Magazine, one of the oldest, most established sources of news and expert commentary on bitcoin. This highly-rated podcast is considered the gold standard of bitcoin podcasts in the cryptosphere.

The podcast guides listeners through all the major stories shaping the price, philosophy, and community around the most popular cryptocurrency in the world.

A few episodes also feature brief interviews with leading experts in the industry. The show has had guests from a spectrum of fields, including angel investor and tech founder Balaji Srinivasan, entrepreneur and political leader Andrew Yang, and human rights advocate Alex Gladstein, among several other influential voices in the blockchain ecosystem.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Website



Episode Length: 50-75 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.9/5 (300+ reviews)

Bitcoin Audible explores bitcoin from an investment perspective, economic analysis, its philosophical foundations, and technological primitives. Hosted by Guy Swann, this cryptocurrency podcast is all about spreading the knowledge of bitcoin and making it accessible to everyone.

Swann is extremely knowledgeable about bitcoin and the rich pre-history that led to its creation. While the topics covered on the podcast may seem overwhelming for crypto beginners, Swann has a knack of deconstructing technical aspects of digital currencies in a jargon-free way that makes it easy for everyone to understand. Prepare to invest a little smarter in bitcoin after each episode.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Website



Episode Length: 15-45 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.9/5 (130+ reviews)

This podcast is a bit different from the other crypto podcasts on this list. Launched in March 2022, Crypto Island is a new podcast that explains and explores the strange and exciting world of cryptocurrency. It promises to be one of the most entertaining podcasts on the web.

While the podcast covers cryptocurrency in general, it’s really more about the weird human stories behind the world of bitcoin and blockchain. Take the first episode, for example, which tells the story of a private island near Fiji that is being turned into a utopian society populated entirely by the “crypto rich, bitcoin dynasts, and dogecoin princelings.” Deadline calls it the Fyre Festival of Web3.

Created and hosted by radio producer PJ Vogt, there are plans to adapt this podcast into a TV series or documentary series.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify



Episode Length: 45-70 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 5/5 (40+ reviews)

If you believe Web3 is the future of the internet, then you need to check out Web3 Breakdowns. Hosted by entrepreneur and angel investor Eric Golden, this podcast offers a good primer on complex Web3 topics, including popular NFT projects, crypto assets, blockchain-based protocols, and businesses being built with Web3 architecture.

The podcast features a series of conversations with innovators, founders, investors, and influencers in the world of decentralized internet. It’s the best blockchain podcast to tune into if you’d like to expand your knowledge and understanding of Web3’s emerging ecosystem.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Episode Length: 60-100 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.8/5 (700+ reviews)

Hosted by cryptoasset investors and entrepreneurs Ryan Sean Adams and David Hoffman, Bankless bills itself as the ultimate guide to crypto finance. Featuring conversations focused specifically on ethereum and Web3, Adams and Hoffman deconstruct a wide range of topics from exploring the dynamics of being a venture capitalist in Web3 to describing what the metaverse actually is.

One of my favorite discussions on the podcast was when guest Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, explained how he would rebuild Reddit for Web3. If you believe in the potential of ethereum, DeFi, NFTs, Web3, and the metaverse, then this show is a must on your podcast playlist.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify



Episode Length: 30-40 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.8/5 (30+ reviews)

Crypto Over Coffee is a weekly podcast that covers the latest news, explanations, and insights about blockchain and cryptocurrency. It’s a podcast that both crypto beginners and experts can enjoy and learn from.

Hosted by crypto YouTuber and educator Hashoshi, this podcast takes its listeners through the latest innovations in blockchain, cryptocurrency, and emerging technology. If you’d like to learn about how the latest crypto platforms work and master the ins-and-outs of blockchain technology, Hashoshi’s podcast and YouTube channel are the perfect places to do so.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Episode Length: 15-20 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.8/5 (500+ reviews)

CoinDesk, the most popular cryptocurrency and blockchain news site, has some of the best crypto podcasts in its repertoire, but if you’re looking for a daily breakdown of the top news stories in the blockchain world, then CoinDesk Podcast Network is the podcast worth listening to.

Whether it’s El Salvador’s bitcoin adoption or big banks entering the metaverse, this podcast keeps you up-to-date with the latest developments in the crypto space.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Website



Episode Length: 20-30 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: Not enough reviews yet

Launched in early 2022, Opinionated is the most recent podcast by CoinDesk. Hosted by CoinDesk Managing Editor Ben Schiller and CoinDesk reporters Anna Baydakova and Danny Nelson, the show follows the format of a roundtable debate on the latest bitcoin and crypto news from around the world.

From predicting the politics of bitcoin in 2022 to pondering on the future of privacy, the team at Opinionated doesn’t hold back from exploring strong ideas and controversies surrounding bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Website



Episode Length: 10-15 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.8/5 (210+ reviews)

Cryptocurrency for Beginners is all about breaking down complex cryptocurrency and blockchain concepts and processes in ways that are easy for everyone to understand.

Whether you’re a beginner who wants to learn how bitcoin works or an investor looking to buy altcoins, you can check out this podcast to get a fundamental understanding of all the digital currencies that are making the news.

Cryptocurrency for Beginners is an offshoot of Crypto Casey, a popular YouTube channel in the cryptocurrency space by blockchain technology expert Casey Leigh Henry.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Website | YouTube



Episode Length: 35-60 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.7/5 (130+ reviews)

Co-hosts King Bless and Isiah Jackson (aka Bitcoin Zay) cover the latest cryptocurrency news and updates in this critically-acclaimed crypto podcast. Both Bless and Jackson are “Certified Bitcoin Professionals” with experience in bitcoin and cryptocurrency investing, ICOs, regulatory frameworks, blockchain technology, and DeFi.

With over 900 episodes, the podcast has an extensive back catalogue. The duo also upload their latest episodes on YouTube; in fact, The Gentlemen of Crypto is the longest running cryptocurrency YouTube podcast.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Website | YouTube



Episode Length: 25 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4/5 (400+ reviews)

Crypto News Alerts is a daily cryptocurrency podcast that covers the latest breaking news stories surrounding bitcoin, ethereum, and other popular cryptocurrencies. If you’d like to stay informed with the latest happenings in the rapidly evolving and highly volatile world of blockchain, this podcast is a must-listen for you.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify



Episode Length: 60 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 5/5 (120+ reviews)

Coin Stories is a podcast by journalist and educator Natalie Brunell where she interviews bitcoin and cryptocurrency thought leaders.

The discussions on Brunell’s podcast are interesting and thought-provoking. A perfect example of this is a recent Coin Stories episode where Brunell explored why some of Bitcoin’s all-stars and most knowledgeable leaders have conviction in bitcoin over other cryptocurrencies.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube



Episode Length: 45-60 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.6/5 (990+ reviews)

Hosted by technologists and blockchain enthusiasts Joel Comm and Travis Wright, The Bad Crypto Podcast attempts to demystify the world of bitcoin, blockchain, ethereum, altcoins, NFTs, and ICOs in this podcast tailored towards cryptocurrency newbies.

If you’re looking for a cryptocurrency podcast with hosts who don’t mind engaging in a bit of self-deprecating humor and amusing banter, this podcast is for you.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Website



Episode Length: 10-30 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.7/5 (220+ reviews)

The Decrypt Daily is a daily crypto podcast that decodes the top digital currency news stories and crypto market updates. Hosted by Matthew Diemer, this is yet another podcast you can tune into for unique perspectives on all the top crypto-related news stories.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify



Episode Length: 30-45 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.4/5 (680+ reviews)

Hosted by Bryce Paul and Aaron Malone, Crypto 101 is an award-winning podcast that specializes in breaking down complicated crypto concepts into ways that are easy for everyone to understand.

Described as “the average guide to cryptocurrency,” Crypto 101 is the perfect crypto podcast for people who are new to cryptocurrency.

Started way back in 2017, the podcast has an impressive back catalogue of over 400 episodes. If you’re new to the world of cryptocurrency, I’d recommend some of their early episodes like “HODL and Other Slang”, “What Gives Cryptocurrency Value”, and “14 Stages of Emotions When Trading & What What We Can Do About It.”

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Website



Episode Length: 60-120 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.8/5 (120+ reviews)

Swan Signal is a popular bitcoin podcast that pairs up influencers and thought leaders in the bitcoin space for compelling discussions that are unique on the bitcoin content scene. If you’re new to the crypto scene and would like a deep dive into bitcoin, then you need to check out this podcast.

Each episode is broadcast live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch, and the audio is subsequently published on all the popular podcast platforms.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Website | YouTube



Episode Length: 20-40 Minutes

Apple Podcasts Star Rating: 4.6/5 (140+ reviews)

Thinking Crypto features the latest cryptocurrency news and analysis of cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Founded and hosted by Tony Edward, the podcast also features interviews with thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors in the cryptocurrency industry. Edward also publishes his podcast episodes on YouTube, where he has amassed over 100,000 followers.

Tune in to learn about the latest developments of technology in the crypto market, crypto regulations, and political influence on crypto.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Website | YouTube

So these are my recommendations for the best cryptocurrency podcasts. Did I miss out on any of your favorite cryptocurrency podcasts? Let me know in the comments section. I’d love to hear your recommendations and expand this list of crypto podcasts.

If you’d like more podcast recommendations, check out these lists of best podcasts on my blog:

Hi there, I’m Sandeep Mallya!

I’m an entrepreneur and digital marketing consultant from Bangalore, India. I founded my own digital agency, Startup Cafe Digital, in 2015 to help SMBs leverage SEO, social media, and content marketing to grow their traffic and generate qualified leads for their business.

I launched 99signals in 2016 as a side project to document all the strategies, tools, and tactics that I was using to grow my small agency. The goal was simple: to arm other entrepreneurs and bloggers with all the right information and tools they needed to launch a successful online business.

Since then, 99signals has grown significantly and generates over $6,000 in side income each month. Read More about “About Sandeep Mallya”…

A few links on this blog are affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service through one of these affiliate links, I’ll receive a commission at no additional cost to you.

Rest assured, I recommend only those tools that I personally use and genuinely trust. In most cases, you’ll find in-depth reviews, tutorials, and how-to guides of these tools on my blog to help you make informed decisions.

