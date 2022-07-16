Samsung Galaxy Note 20 June 2022 security update brings improved camera in the US – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
The Galaxy Note 20 series has started getting a new software update, and it brings improved camera performance. The carrier-unlocked models of the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have begun getting this update in the US.
The latest software update for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s carrier-locked model comes with firmware version N98xU1UEU2FVEB. It improves the Night Portrait feature, which means that you can capture higher-quality portrait images of people in low light conditions. The update also includes the June 2022 security patch, which improves the privacy and security of the phone by fixing 66 known vulnerabilities.
If you are a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra user in the US with a carrier-unlocked model, you can download and install the latest software update by heading over to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file from our database and flash it manually.
Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 20 series in the second half of 2020 with Android 10 on board. The phones received the Android 11-based One UI 3 update in early 2021 and the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in early 2022. They received the One UI 4.1 update a few weeks ago.
