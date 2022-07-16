Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Rugs for Up to 84% Off – PEOPLE

When decorating a space, one of the essential items that often costs the most is rugs. If you're looking to fill a new space with area rugs, or replace one of your old worn out ones, you probably know it can be a challenge to find a great option that doesn't break the bank.
Luckily, Amazon's early Prime Day deals include majorly steep discounts on area rugs of all shapes and sizes, from hallway runners to indoor/outdoor options for the back deck. So it's the perfect time to shop and snag some rugs for your space while these deals last.
There are great options to fill a small space, like this Vintage Kitchen Rug from Maples Rugs, which you can set in front of your sink to add a little color and texture to your space (especially since it's under $15 in a range of color options). Or if you've been in the market for a new doorway rug, this Lifewit Water Absorbent Doormat is a great pick that is "heavy enough to stay in place…[and] washes well," according to one reviewer.
Runners are also a decorating staple, and this Safavieh option that comes in an array of distressed colors, all with medallion designs, is a great option to instantly elevate your entryway or hallway.
A cozy, fluffy rug for a kid's room or playroom can also be a tough one to find, but Amazon's got you covered with this adorable EasyJoy Rug you and your kids will never want to leave. It comes in a range of colors, including basic neutrals and more vibrant choices, most of which are highly discounted.
One of the toughest rug shopping challenges is finding a great indoor/outdoor area rug that looks great and stands up to different types of weather so it can complete your patio, deck, or sunroom. This huge NuLoom Braided Area Rug is a perfect neutral-looking choice, but we also love this Nicole Miller Geometric Area Rug for a more vibrant statement.
As for adding some softness and texture to the other rooms in your house, Safavieh has massive discounts on some of its best-loved area rugs, one from the Madison Collection and one from the Monaco Collection. Over 19,000 shoppers have given the Madison Area Rug a five-star rating, with one calling it "an investment you won't ever regret."
We also can't get enough of this insanely affordable and versatile geometric rug, which is perfect for brightening any space, and this effortlessly sophisticated Persian rug that reviewers say "looks exactly as pictured online."
Regardless of what type of rug you're on the hunt for, it's the perfect time to head to Amazon and shop, while all these amazing choices are discounted.
