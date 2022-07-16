Shiba Inu Price Falls From Record After Elon Musk Tweets He Has None – Bloomberg

Ads

A new breed of airships seeks to take flight and provide a greener solution for both luxury travel and heavy industry. But is the business case for bringing them back enough to overcome a troubled past?

UK Had a Big Drop in People Moving Homes After Tax Break Lapsed

Mexico Captures Infamous Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero

Musk Says Twitter Dragged Feet on Deal and Now Rushing Trial

Fresh Scrutiny of Alibaba Sends China Tech Stocks Into Tailspin

VW’s Battery Unit Faces Supply-Chain Hurdles in Road to IPO

Truss Sends Up a Bat Signal to the Tory Right in the Race for No. 10

US Troops to Leave Red Sea Island Saudi Arabia Wants to Develop

Facebook Parent Meta, Amazon Pull Back on NYC Office Expansions

Raj Rajaratnam Is Out of Jail and Hunting for His Next Big Trade

Billy Corgan to Play Charity Show for July 4 Parade Victims

Review: Lizzo’s New Album Will Make You Feel ‘Special’

Chip and EV Factory Expansions Aren’t Written in Stone

Wells Fargo and Citi Customers Are Still Spending

Data-Dependent Fed Runs Out of Data to Change Its Mind

A Dip in Gasoline Use Stokes Debate Over Demand Destruction

What the Oil Shocks of the ’70s Can Tell Us About Today

Countries Around the World Scramble to Ease Pressure at the Pump

Black US Households Face Higher Inflation, Richmond Fed Says

Abortion Research Group Guttmacher Targeted in Labor Complaint

House Democrats Pass Post-Roe Abortion Access Legislation

Chinese Artist Stirs Climate Action With Toxic Soup, Rock Music

Biden Vows Executive Action on Climate If Senate Doesn’t Act

NYC’s 11th Rikers Death This Year Sparks Outcry Over Oversight, Accountability

On TikTok, Teens Stuck in the Suburbs Get the Urbanist Pitch

Madrid and Barcelona Win From Spain’s Free Train Travel Plan

Bitcoin Miner Woes Risk Getting Worse After Celsius Collapse

Crypto Gets a Visit From the Behemoth of Bankruptcy Law

Behind the Editor’s Desk at Bloomberg Crypto



Elon Musk helped Shiba Inu vault up the ranks of the largest cryptocurrencies by market value by tweeting a photo of his puppy. Now the meme token is down after he said he doesn’t own any.

