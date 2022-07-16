iPhone 14 Release Date: Tips & Tricks – Gotta Be Mobile

Ads

Published

on

By

If you’re thinking about buying one of Apple’s 2022 iPhones later this year, there are some things you’ll want to do before the iPhone 14 release date arrives.

We’re still a few months away from Apple’s announcement, but there are some great reasons to start thinking about waiting for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Plus. Apple will reportedly launch four new iPhones this year though it looks like it will axe the “Mini” model from its lineup.

The iPhone 14 series will reportedly have a variety of upgrades on board including a new processor (expected to be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models), improved cameras, a hole-punch design, and a whole lot more.

We don’t have an official iPhone 14 launch date yet, that announcement won’t come for awhile, but signs are pointing to an arrival in and around the usual dates in September.

One report claims Apple is currently targeting “week 37” for its fall event. If this is true, it means that Apple could announce the iPhone 14 series on September 13th. The company typically hosts its iPhone events on Tuesday. A leaker also believes Apple will announce the iPhone 14 models on September 13th.

Apple also says its new iOS 16 operating system is coming out in the fall and it will be the software that powers the iPhone 14 series out of the box.

While it might seem like it’s a bit early to start prepping for the iPhone 14 release date, taking some steps ahead of time will ensure you’re fully prepared to buy one when the time comes.

Your research might even convince you to buy another iPhone model ahead of the iPhone 14 release or perhaps even buy a phone outside of Apple’s ecosystem.

In this guide we’ll take prospective iPhone 14 buyers through some steps to take in the summer ahead of Apple’s iPhone 14 release date.

If you’re interested in buying one of Apple’s 2022 iPhones, you’ll want to track the latest rumors as we push toward their release date.

Apple will do its best to keep iPhone 14 details under wraps, but leaks are inevitable. We’ve already seen numerous reports outline potential iPhone 14 features and we’ll see plenty more as the year goes on.

These rumors will fill in many of the blanks ahead of the iPhone 14 release date and they’ll help you set proper expectations as we get closer to Apple’s announcements.



In addition to keeping an eye out for hardware and software rumors, you’ll also want to keep your eyes peeled for release date and supply chain rumors.

The iPhone 14 release date looks like it’s on track for September, but that could certainly change down the road.

Apple is reportedly taking steps to ensure it has enough stock to meet demand this fall, but we could see delays caused by issues in the supply chain.

We’ve heard the development of at least one iPhone 14 model is weeks behind schedule due to the lockdowns in China. As of right now it’s unclear how this might impact Apple’s launch.

Another report, from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, states that Apple hasn’t “changed the shipping plan for the iPhone 14 models since the Shanghai lockdown.” He says the iPhone 14 Plus is currently running behind schedule, but that suppliers can work overtime to catchup to Apple’s schedule.

Kuo also says demand for the iPhone 14 series in China will likely be higher than it was for the iPhone 13 series. It’s unclear if this will extend to other regions.

In June, Analyst Ross Young said iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max panel shipments are a month behind the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro (July vs. June).

In a more recent note, Young says production of the iPhone 14 Plus is still behind schedule and panel shipments are way behind where they should be. It’s unclear what this means for the device’s launch.

Chinese iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has pushed back on these rumors and claims the impact of these lockdowns has been rather limited at this point. The company says the situation is improving.

A report from Chinese outlet Sina Finance notes that Apple believes initial iPhone 14 sales will be higher than the iPhone 13. If true, we could see shipping dates get pushed back right out of the gate.

If rumors do start hinting at potential shortages, you might want to think about putting in a pre-order to avoid getting your new iPhone 14 much later in the year.

If you’re planning to buy the iPhone 14 this fall, or even if you’re just interested, you’ll want to keep an eye on your upgrade status as we get closer to the fall.

If you aren’t eligible for an upgrade until September or later, you might not be able to buy your new iPhone 14 model right away.

That being said, carriers will sometimes bump your upgrade status so you’ll want to check in on it to see if anything changes in the buildup to Apple’s announcements.

Checking your current upgrade status is easy and only takes a few minutes. Here’s how to check your upgrade online at Sprint, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.

If you’re currently using an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, an older iPhone, or an Android phone, and you plan on upgrading to an iPhone 14 later this year, you’ll want to get familiar with the newest version of iOS.

Right now, the current version of iOS is iOS 15. If you own a newer iPhone model, you’ve probably already upgraded to the software and you can skip this step.

If you’re still using an older version of iOS or you’ll be moving from Android, use this time to get comfortable with iOS 15. You can start with our guide.

Apple’s confirmed iOS 16 for iPhone and it will be the software that powers the iPhone 14 series so it’ll be important to get familiar with that version of iOS as well. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait for the iPhone 14 release date to arrive to do that.

Apple’s pushed iOS 16 into beta testing and if you own an eligible device, you can download a pre-release version onto your iPhone.

If you prefer to keep your devices on stable software, you can follow iOS 16 from a distance. Either way, you’ll want to dig into the changes on board so that you’re comfortable with the iPhone 14’s software.

For more about the iOS 16 release, check out our guide.

As we push toward the iPhone 14 release date, you should spend some time getting familiar with the best iPhone accessories. This way you’ll know exactly what to buy and how much to spend if you decide you want to pair your new phone with some extras.

We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best iPhone accessories before Apple makes its announcements. Some accessories could drastically alter how you use your new phone.

Make sure you get a feel for potential costs, dig into the pros and cons of each manufacturer, and find styles that appeal to you. That way you’ll be ready to go when Apple makes its announcements.

Start thinking about how much storage you might want on your iPhone 14. Picking the correct amount of iPhone storage will help you save money and avoid headaches down the road.

While some of you will be perfectly fine with the least amount of storage, others will want the peace of mind that comes with having tons of internal space available.

If you’re unsure about what you might need, take a look at our iPhone 13 storage guide.

Nothing is confirmed, but it looks like the full array of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro color options has leaked. We recommend getting familiar with them. You may even want to pick a few favorites so that you’re ready to order once pre-orders begin.

iPhone 14 Plus/iPhone 14 Colors

iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max Colors

Again, these may change, but this is what you should expect right now.

Before you make the decision to buy an iPhone 14, you’ll want to get familiar with Apple’s current iPhone models. You might find an iPhone you really like at a price you love long before the iPhone 14 arrives on shelves.

First, we recommend taking a look at Apple’s current flagships which include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro.

You’ll also want to look at the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. We also recommend having a look at the new iPhone SE 3.

Waiting for the iPhone 14 might seem like a good idea, but a lot of you might be better off buying another iPhone right now. If you do, you’ll be able to upgrade to an iPhone 14, or another phone, next year.

We also recommend taking a look at the best iPhone 14 alternatives in the buildup to the release. You might find something you really like outside of Apple’s ecosystem.



There are a bunch of excellent iPhone alternatives out there, but here are a few of our current favorites:

Dig into these, and others if you need to, before you decide to wait for the iPhone 14 release date.

If you plan to upgrade to a new iPhone 14 this year, make sure you have a plan for your current phone.

Some of you might know of a friend or relative who could make use of your current phone. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down later this year. You might also look into donating your phone to charity.

If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your iPhone 14, you’ll want to dig into prices at popular resellers.

You’ll also want to keep your current phone in pristine condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from those resellers, your carrier, or Apple when iPhone 14 trade-in offers go live this fall.

This could be very important this year because analyst Dan Ives believes we could see the price of the iPhone 14 jump $100 from previous models.

If you’re planning to buy the iPhone 14, you’ll probably want to protect your investment.

New iPhones come with a standard warranty, but Apple’s AppleCare is an extended warranty service that delivers far better support.

If you aren’t familiar with AppleCare’s benefits, you should research them when you have time. You should also look into AppleCare alternatives.

You’ll be able to add AppleCare to your bag during the checkout process when you purchase your new device. You can also buy it later if you decide to wait.

If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage or data plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit for your new phone.

Each carrier has its pros and cons, but you might find one that stands out. If you’re interested in switching carriers, make sure you shop around before you settle.

If you hate Apple’s notch, you might be in luck because it looks like the company is making significant changes to the iPhone’s design.

Apple didn’t eliminate the notch in 2021 but the iPhone 13 series has a smaller notch than the iPhone 12 series and previous iPhone models.

In 2022, Apple will reportedly ditch the notch in favor of a hole-punch display design. The rumor comes from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He’s reiterated this in a newer note though he says the change may be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Analyst Ross Young believes that while the iPhone 14 Pro models will be the only ones with this new design, the hole-punch design will likely come to all iPhone models in 2023. Young has reiterated this stance in two other reports.

Korean publication The Elec backs up these rumors and claims Samsung Display will help with the manufacturing process. Like Kuo, the site says the new design will be limited to the Pro models. ETNews also says Samsung will supply OLED panels for the iPhone 14.

A newer report from The Elec states that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with LTPO OLED displays with a hole-punch.

Apple is reportedly evaluating the iPhone 14 series’ OLED displays ahead of mass production. If all goes well, mass production will begin in July or August.

If true, it would put the iPhone more in line with Samsung’s high-end Galaxy phones which also employ a hole-punch design.

The hole-punch isn’t as invasive as the notch which should be music to the ears of those who don’t like the notch.

Jon Prosser has shared an image of alleged iPhone 14 Pro schematics and they showcase what the hole-punch could look like.

91Mobiles has shared renders of the alleged iPhone 14 Pro design. The site says these are based on leaked CAD images. They show circular and pill-shaped cutouts replacing the notch.

Leaker @dylandkt suggests the iPhone 14 Pro models will have a pill-shaped camera cutout located at the top of the display.

We’ve heard the iPhone 14 Pro design has been finalized as supplies have entered the trial production phase of the new iPhone models.

Alleged CAD images of the iPhone 14 Pro Max hint at thinner display bezels. As for the lower-end iPhone 14 models, they’re expected to keep the same thickness and bezel size as the iPhone 13 series.

We’ve also seen renders of the alleged design Apple will deploy on the low-end iPhone 14 models. The renders, from MySmartPrice, hint at a design that’s virtually unchanged from the iPhone 13’s.

The device in the images has a notch and it also has the same rear camera setup as the iPhone 13.

We’ve also seen leaked iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max display panels corroborate all of this information.

Apple won a patent for under-display cameras for biometric authentication on the iPhone so it’s pretty clear the company is working to get rid of the notch at some point. It’s just a matter of when.

If you aren’t thrilled with the look of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, think about waiting for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Copyright © 2021 SXL Media Group, Inc.

source

Ads