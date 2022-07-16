iPadOS 16 – 9to5Mac

Ads

iPadOS 16 Overview

26 'iPadOS 16' stories

February 2022 – July 2022

iPadOS 16 is the next major milestone release of Apple’s operating system for the iPad. Focused on iPads with Apple’s own silicon, this operating system brings some of the most requested features from Pro users. Here’s everything you need to know.

While iPadOS 15 finally made it easier to understand multitasking features, added Universal Control, and even brought the App Library, iPadOS 16 wants to integrate even more macOS Ventura with the iPad by adding several continuity features.

The main feature of iPadOS 16 is exclusive to the M1 iPad Air and M1 iPad Pro. Here’s what you can do with it:

Another important feature coming to M1 iPad users running iPadOS 16 is the ability to have proper external display support.

As Apple explains, full external display support comes to iPad Pro with the M1 chip with resolutions up to 6K, which means you can work with different apps on your iPad and external display running iPadOS 16.

With iPadOS 16, Apple is planning to add its own collaborative canvas. Freeform will be perfect for diagramming new projects, aggregating important assets, or just brainstorming on a whiteboard with your coworkers.

You can draw or write anywhere while also embedding images, video, audio, PDFs, documents, and web links. It will be available in a future update.

For the iPadOS 16 update, Apple highlights the iCloud Shared Photo Library, which lets you share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five people that can add, edit, favorite, caption, and delete photos.

With Messages, Apple is focusing on three important features:

For the first time, iPadOS 16 is bringing a new Weather app. It will have a similar experience found on macOS Ventura with animated background, more weather details, forecast, air quality, and more.

Last but not least, Mail is getting smarter by improving search results, notifying you whether there’s a missing recipient or attachment, while also letting you schedule a message or undo sending an email.

With iPadOS 16, Apple is expanding the Focus Mode capabilities by bringing Home Screen page suggestions, Focus filters, which help you set boundaries within Apple apps like Calendar, Mail, Messages, and Safari to draw boundaries for each Focus you enable, and Focus schedules, which turn on automatically at a set time or location, or while using a certain app.

The Files app also brings a new navigation button, sortable columns, the ability to change file extensions, and an enhanced Open and Save panel, which makes it easy to save files with related files and rename folders inline to better organize your files.

Talking about FaceTime, Apple is bringing handoff to the app, which lets you move FaceTime calls seamlessly from your iPad to your iPhone or Mac, and vice versa. There’s also a new Live Captions feature that automatically transcribes dialogue integrated into your video calls. FaceTime will also be important for the Freeform app once it launches later this year.

Safari, for example, adds shared tab groups, web push notifications, and even more to iPadOS 16.

This software update also shares a bunch of features with iOS 16, which you can learn more about it here.

Different from iOS 16, Apple is making iPadOS 16 available to a bunch of iPads. That said, the most exciting features will only be available to M1 iPads.

Here are all the iPad models receiving the update:

iPadOS 16 was announced on June 6, during WWDC 2022’s keynote. A public beta of the operating system will launch in July, followed by the official release of iPadOS 16 later this fall.

