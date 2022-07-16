Investors Take Bitcoin Off Exchanges as Crypto Winter Settles In – Bloomberg

Ads

When the world was confronted with the pandemic in 2020, Australia responded hard and fast in what would be, at first, one of the most successful efforts to combat the virus.

As the crypto winter deepens, only the staunchest Bitcoin investors are still holding onto their tokens — but not on the exchanges.

Investors in the world’s biggest cryptocurrency are going into hibernation mode with on-chain activity dropping by 13% in early July from November’s highs — levels last seen in the bear phases of 2018 and 2019 when Bitcoin was worth less than $10,000 — according to a Glassnode analysis.

