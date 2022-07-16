VaynerSports Pass NFT Launches Today – NFT Culture

Ads

BUY OUR COMMUNITY TOKEN

HoF, newsletter, NFT News aj vaynerchuk, Gary Vaynerchuk, vayner sports pass, VaynerNFT

the rumors are true, today is going to be another big one for the Vaynerchuck Family.

Welcome to the home of VaynerSports Pass on OpenSea. Discover the best items in this collection.

Gary Vaynerchuck posted a few messages in VeeFriends and deleted them about a drop today that costs .155 + gas. Sleuths from the alpha group The Underground were able to find the smart contract and the opensea links to the current project. The Vayner Sports Pass was deployed / verified by a wallet that was funded by Gary’s brother AJ (ajvchuck) who is co-founder and business partner on many of Gary’s Properties.

The supply for this drop is listed at 15,500 with a price point of .155 which could net almost 10m dollars if it sells out.

The gas on this drop was near record breaking



Mint a VSP NFT on launch for 0.155 ether.

Your VSP will give you access to the private Metalink community and you will be eligible for events, giveaways and exclusive content with VaynerSports athletes.

By holding a VSP, most future mints will cost gas transaction on the blockchain.

Official Link:

https://pass.vaynersports.com/

https://etherscan.io/token/0xbce6d2aa86934af4317ab8615f89e3f9430914cb

There is a fake collection that has been put live. be very careful and only click official links.

This is a scam. Obviously this has leaked. The official link will come from me when we're ready https://t.co/hZ182htk0E

— AJ Vaynerchuk (@ajv) April 5, 2022



We have reached out to Gary’s team for more information and will update this post as we receive more details.



Newsletter: https://www.nftculture.com/newsletter/

Join Our Discord: https://discord.gg/nftculture

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFTCulture

HoF, newsletter, NFT News

newsletter, NFT News

HoF, NFT News

Sylvia Puff is a NFT artist that focuses on 3d character design “specialized in cuteness). Her first release on SuperRare revolves around “playing with the thought of extraterrestrial divinities and the post-human aesthetic.



WE WOULD LOVE TO FEATURE YOUR WORK.







(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



get the latest news, artist drops, Projects, and more.

Become a Guest Blogger

NFTCulture exists at the intersection of art, culture, and the blockchain. Our mission is to triangulate the relationship between artists, collectors, and the myriad of marketplaces to create a strong community that benefits all.



The Content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our Site constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by NFTCulture or any third party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Disclaimer:

To feature art and artists, we try to embed or link directly to the source of the artist. Sometimes that is not possible, so we try and provide proper representation. If your art is featured on this website and you want it removed. please let us know and we will remove immediately.





Ads

source