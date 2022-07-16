7 Best Android Phones for Your Budget – Clark.com – Clark Howard

Ads

New cell phones can be insanely expensive. As of May 2022, the iPhone 13 Pro begins at $999 while a new Samsung Galaxy Z costs $1,799.99 without a trade-in. Fortunately, there are more affordable options.

This article will compare the pricing and specs of reasonably-priced Android phones to help you find the best deal.

If you’re shopping for a new smartphone but want to don’t want to pay a lot, know that you have options. I recently checked out several popular Android phones to see which ones offer the best features and performance for the best possible price.

In the table below, you’ll see my top seven picks for the best budget Android phones available now with options under $500, under $300 and under $200. The phones below are listed in order from least to most expensive. While each phone is listed next to its retail price, know that you can find discounts and deals at other sellers. Click on each phone below for additional information including specs, pros and cons and links to the best deals I could find on each device in May 2022.

Below, you’ll find more information on each of our top picks for the best, most affordable android phones available now.

Best Cheap Android Phone Under $200

Retail Price: $159.99 from Samsung

Screen Size: 6.5”

Battery: 5000 mAh

Storage: 32 GB

Camera: 13 MP rear camera; 5 MP front camera

RAM: 3 GB

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is a great choice for a budget Android phone. Without a trade-in, you can get it for $159.99 unlocked directly from Samsung. With an eligible trade-in, the price drops to as low as $94.99. I checked for other deals across the web in May 2022 and found the same phone available at Walmart (on Cricket Wireless’ network) for $79. Boost Mobile also offered a new customer deal offering the Samsung Galaxy A03s for only $49.99.

The phone itself offers an excellent HD display on a 6.5” screen, which means you won’t have to sacrifice anything size or clarity with this phone. It also features a triple-camera system, a long-lasting battery and 32 GB of storage. Check out all of the specs on Samsung’s website here.

Cheapest Clark-Recommended Android Phone

Retail Price: $239.99 from OnePlus

Screen Size: 6.49”

Battery: 5000 mAh

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 13 MP rear camera; 16 MP front camera

RAM: 4 GB

When I asked Clark Howard about his top picks for cheap Android phones, he quickly recommended this phone as a great budget option.

If somebody’s looking for a really affordable phone that involves some compromises but gets you the big screen and the fast refresh rate, the Nord N200 5G could be it. $239 is retail, but there are deals on it regularly that drop that price.

I was actually able to find the Nord N200 5G at T-Mobile for $216, though it could be even cheaper with an eligible trade-in. The best deal in May 2022 was actually from Best Buy where the phone was available for $209.99 unlocked.

Best Camera on an Android Phone Under $300

Retail Price: $249.99 from Samsung

Screen Size: 6.5”

Battery: 5000 mAh

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 50 MP triple rear camera setup

RAM: 4 GB

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is the second Samsung phone I’ve included in this list, and it won’t be the last. According to the most recent data by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Samsung and Apple are tied for first place among the competition so far in 2022.

The Galaxy A13 5G has an excellent triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP main camera. This phone also supports expandable storage, which means you can increase the 64 GB of internal storage by an additional 1 TB with a microSD card. You can check out the full features and specs on Samsung’s website.

There, you’ll find the Galaxy A13 5G available for $249.99 retail without a trade-in. I searched the web to see what other deals were available, and here’s what I found:

As you can see, some deals offer cheaper prices but come with more restrictions. When you’re shopping for a cheap phone of any kind online, be mindful of discount details.

Best Samsung Phone Under $300

Retail Price: $279.99 from Samsung

Screen Size: 6.5”

Battery: 5000 mAh

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: Four rear lenses with a 48 MP main camera

RAM: 4 GB

If you’re looking for an Android phone under $300 that offers most of the perks of a flagship device, the A32 5G is a good option to consider. Like the other devices on this list, it offers 5G capability and long-lasting battery life. It also offers 64 GB of storage and four rear lenses with a 48 MP main camera. To check out the full specs of this phone, visit Samsung’s website.

Directly from Samsung, you can purchase an unlocked Galaxy A32 5G for $279.99 without a trade-in. With an eligible trade-in, you could pay as low as $214.99. I found the same phone unlocked and available at Best Buy for $279.99. Cricket Wireless offers a locked device to new customers who bring their numbers for $109.99, which is a great price, but you’ll be locked into service with Cricket Wireless.

Customer reviews across the web vary from an average rating of 2.5 out of 5 stars on Samsung’s website (86 reviews) to 4.4 out of 5 stars based on 8,953 reviews aggregated by Google. Best Buy customers (81) rate the device 4.0 out of 5 stars and Cricket Wireless customers (1,312) leave the device with a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars, which indicates overall high customer satisfaction.

Most Storage Under $300

Retail Price: $282 from T-Mobile

Screen Size: 6.43”

Battery: 4500 mAh

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 64 MP triple camera system; 16 MP front-facing camera

RAM: 6 GB

If you’re looking for more than 64 GB of storage on a cheap Android phone, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is a great option. It comes with 128 GB of internal storage as well as an impressive 64 MP triple camera system, a large 6.43” screen and a long-lasting battery. You can check out the full specs of this phone at One Plus.

While the Nord N20 5G is no longer available to purchase directly from One Plus, you can buy it at T-Mobile for $282. As of May 2022, you could actually get this phone completely free through T-Mobile when you activate a new line. The bill credits will be applied over the course of 24 months, according to T-Mobile’s website.

If you do purchase this phone by paying in full on T-Mobile’s website, it will be locked to T-Mobile’s network when it arrives. However, you’ll likely be eligible to have it unlocked for free. You can find T-Mobile’s SIM unlock policy here.

Best Cheap Android Phone from Google (For Now)

Retail Price: $449 from Google

Screen Size: 6.34”

Battery: 4680 mAh

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 12.2 MP rear camera; 8 MP front camera

RAM: 6 GB

If you’re looking for a phone that has nearly all the same features of a just-released version, you may be looking at a slightly higher price compared to other phones on this list, but you can still save big by buying the right phone. If this sounds like you, Clark recommends the Google a-series.

Google will come out with the 5, and then a few months later they’ll come out with the 5a. The interesting thing with Google is that the screen size may be different with the a-series, but they’ve had a chance to work out a lot of the bugs. A lot of people believe that the a-series with Google is better than the flagship version of the same number.

While the 5a does have some impressive specs and price points, you may want to wait a couple of months before taking the leap. I mention this only because the Google Pixel 6a is scheduled to be released this summer. That means even more bug fixes and features with the new model as well as more deals available online for the old model.

Best Cheap Android Phone Under $500

Retail Price: $449.99 from Samsung

Screen Size: 6.5”

Battery: 5000 mAh

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 64 MP rear camera

RAM: 6 GB

One of the best cheap smartphones you can buy while staying under a $500 budget is currently the Samsung Galaxy A53. Samsung ties for first place with Apple in regards to customer satisfaction according to the most recent 2022 data from ACSI. Additionally, from an aggregated 84,346 reviews online, the Galaxy A53 earns an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

The phone itself offers excellent features that rival that of a brand new flagship device including an excellent display, screen size, camera, battery life and more. You can check out the full details of the phone’s specs on Samsung’s website.

There, you can purchase an unlocked phone for $449.99 outright. With an eligible trade-in, that price drops to as low as $349.99. Here are the other available prices I found on this phone in May 2022:

When I started searching for the best budget Android phones available now, I mainly considered eight different things: price, screen size, battery life, storage capacity, camera quality, RAM, 5G capabilities and customer satisfaction.

Here’s a closer look at each factor I determined while curating this list:

Buying a less expensive smartphone can easily help you save more than $1,000. If you’re shopping for a cheap Android phone, Clark recommends grabbing a Samsung FE edition, Google a-series phone, considering a foreign seller like OnePlus or shopping for a phone that’s one generation behind the latest model.

We used to have a zillion different manufacturers of Androids; we really don’t anymore.

In addition to Samsung, Google and OnePlus, Clark checked out the current selection at Motorola. He said that while it’s typically a company people go to when they’re looking for a more affordable phone, he didn’t see anything compelling there at the time (phones ranged from $900-$1,400 as of May 2022).

When it is time to purchase a new phone, take the time to comparison shop and read the fine print. Many smartphones are available for a huge discount (or even for free), but you may end up locked into a certain carrier or a multi-year commitment.

That being said, you’ll likely find great deals throughout the year on cheap Android smartphones, which means you may be able to grab an unlocked phone for an upfront price significantly lower than the retail prices listed above.

