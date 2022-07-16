Recover Permanently Deleted Word Files Windows 10 – Digital Journal

Ads

Recover Permanently Deleted Word Files Windows 10

Word documents are almost the most important files in office documents. So, when anyone accidentally loses a Word document, it means a great loss. Therefore, we strongly recommend people to recover their Word documents as soon as possible after losing them. For Word documents, the common reasons for loss are: permanent deletion by shift delete, emptying the recycle bin, deletion by mistake, formatting disk, disk damage, document damage and so on.

So, how to recover lost documents, especially permanently deleted ones? The first and most important thing is to stop saving new data to disk; Then, use aidfile data recovery software. For deleted files, whether it is permanent deletion by shift delete, emptying the recycle bin, deletion by mistake or virus deletion, or accidental deletion by antivirus software, etc.

For Word recovery, First use the “undelete” function to recover permanently deleted Word files Windows 10 by quickly scan, in most cases, this function has been able to find lost files word document. If it is a file deleted by emptying the recycle bin, you can find the document in the recycle bin directory of the scan result. If the required word document is not found, or the found word document cannot be previewed, you can try “full scan” (deep scan) to recover overwrtten word document or damaged word document. This function can directly find the word document through the document format and name it with a number, or it can be found through the file system directory related documentation.

When the word document is found directly through the document format, it is different for word2003 and word2007 or later. The general suffix name of word2003 compound document is ‘.doc’, and the suffix name of word2007 document is generally ‘.docx’. Binary formats (Word 97–2007) During the late 1990s and early 2000s, the default Word document format (.DOC) became a de facto standard of document file formats for Microsoft Office users.[citation needed] There are different versions of “Word Document Format” used by default in Word 97–2007. Each binary word file is a Compound File, a hierarchical file system within a file. According to Joel Spolsky, Word Binary File Format is extremely complex mainly because its developers had to accommodate an overwhelming number of features and prioritize performance over anything else.

As with all OLE Compound Files, Word Binary Format consists of “storages”, which are analogous to computer folders and “streams”, which are similar to computer files. Each storage may contain streams or other storage. Each Word Binary File must contain a stream called the “WordDocument” stream and this stream must start with a File Information Block (FIB). FIB serves as the first point of reference for locating everything else, such as where the text in a Word document starts, ends, what version of Word created the document and other attributes.

Word 2007 and later continue to support the DOC file format, although it is no longer the default.The Microsoft Office XML formats are XML-based document formats (or XML schemas) introduced in versions of Microsoft Office prior to Office 2007. Microsoft Office XP introduced a new XML format for storing Excel spreadsheets and Office 2003 added an XML-based format for Word documents.

These formats were succeeded by Office Open XML (ECMA-376) in Microsoft Office 2007.

How to recover unsaved Word documents？

You can try to recover an unsaved Word document by:

Searching for Word documents

Searching for Word backup files

Checking the Recycle Bin

Restarting Word to open AutoRecover files

Searching for AutoRecover files

Searching for temporary files

