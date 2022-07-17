In-Depth Guide on How to Download Instagram Videos [Beginner-Friendly] – Robots.net

Ads



Let’s face it, Instagram is a go-to social networking site of people seeking respite from the busy world. Whether you’re looking for lifestyle, technology, or just a bunch of adorable puppy videos, IG has tons of them in store for you. And while watching them brings us a million of joy, there’s a part of us that’s want to keep the videos on our devices and watch them for eternity. If you’re on the same boat but don’t know how to download Instagram videos, you’re in for a real treat.

Downloading videos from Instagram requires a few simple steps. All you need is your device, an Instagram account, the burning eagerness to save videos, and of course, this comprehensive guide. To start with here is the step-by-step process on how to download videos off Instagram:



As of 2019, there are over 500 million people who are using the Instagram web every month. As a result, a number of Instagram video downloaders and software have resurfaced to aid these users in downloading videos from the site. Check out the following tools below and see what works best on your device:



Savefrom.net is a popular Instagram video downloader that not only caters videos from IG, but also from other famous sites such as Youtube and Facebook. You can choose from a wide range of qualities such as mp3, mp4, SQ, HD, and FullHD. Since millions of people use it, you have 100% assurance your files are safe and free from malware or viruses. What’s more, it’s completely free!

Step-by-step process using Savefrom.net:



Formerly known as Downloader4Insta, Hashtagsforlikes Instagram Downloader offers a simple download process paired with an elegant interface. Not only will you be able to download Instagram videos, but also photos and stories to your liking. So if ever you fall in love with your fave celeb’s IG story video, this online downloader is the answer to your question, “How to download Instagram story videos?”

However, the site requires a premium registration in order to download high-quality content directly from Instagram.

Step-by-step process using Hashtagsforlikes Instagram Downloader:



Another online tool that functions well on PC and Mac is the DownloadGram. This website touts a clean interface with just the download bar on the screen. Apart from videos, you can also use DownloadGram to save IG photos and IGTV.

Step-by-step process using DownloadGram:



Who says downloading Instagram videos is hard? With BlastUp, your files will be delivered in your device in just a jiffy. Similar to most Instagram video downloaders on this list, this online tool automatically converts the video into mp4 and saves it on your device. It doesn’t require users to register on the site as well. All you have to do is copy the link, paste on the appropriate field, and hit the download button. No sweat!



Previously known as InstaDown, DreDown is one of the longest-running Instagram video downloaders on the internet that still thrives to date. Apart from Instagram, It also functions well with other services including Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Vevo, Vimeo, Tumblr, and more.

Step-by-step process using Dredown:



Wondering how to download Instagram Live Videos? You can try the abovementioned options. All you need is the link of the IG live video, paste it on one of the following online tools and the video will be saved on your device in just seconds.



They say good things in life don’t come for free. You have to endure an arduous work before you can cherish them rightfully. This also applies to good Instagram videos that are tucked away in a private account.

Instagram videos set in public are easier to download compared to those in private. However, it doesn’t mean that you can’t save them. The chance of being able to save private videos is the same as the public ones but it requires basic knowledge of web codes. If you have no idea how to do it, you’re in the right place. Here is an in-depth guide on how to download private Instagram videos:



You can download any private Instagram video without the use of third-party applications. All you need is a web browser and you’re good to go.



If for some reason the first method didn’t work for you, you can still download private videos on your PC without using any tools or software.



There is no shortage of choices if you choose to download IG videos to your phone. After a good research, you can find a number of effective applications that saves Instagram videos directly to your phone. Here are some of the examples:





Video Downloader for Instagram is one of the most popular apps for downloading Instagram videos on Android. It allows you to download or repost videos on Instagram with just a single tap. You can even save photos, stories, and highlights in High Definition. Not to mention, it lets you copy the tags with great ease!

Step-by-step process using Video Downloader For Instagram:



One of the best ways to download Instagram videos is by using IFTTT. This application allows you to connect all of your apps and devices seamlessly through the use of applets. It works like a downright virtual assistant. However, you need to have an IFTTT account and a dropbox account in order to download videos from Instagram.

After setting up these apps together, any video you like on Instagram will automatically be downloaded to your Dropbox account. How cool is that?



Download Instagram videos isn’t illegal. However, uploading them for commercial purposes is against the law and would most likely get you sued. Instagram has video copyrights that protect the content, giving the original content creator the right to file complaints to the people copying and distributing the video without due credit.

