NEWS: A Popular Character Breakfast is Returning to Disney World – AllEars.Net

Do you love meeting characters in Disney World?

Traditional character meet and greets have returned to the parks (and, yes, you can hug Mickey again). Several restaurants have also resumed character dining. Now, ANOTHER Disney World restaurant will bring back character dining soon!



Disney just announced that Cape May Cafe at Disney’s Beach Club Resort will resume character dining on October 4th. The restaurant is bringing back Minnie’s Beach Bash Breakfast!

The meal will be an all-you-care-to-eat buffet featuring some of Cape May’s signature breakfast dishes like Salted Caramel “Beach Buns, as well as Mickey AND Minnie waffles!

Although reservations are not yet available for this character dining experience, they should be 60 days before the character breakfast’s return.

With character dining being notoriously difficult to get reservations for, more options returning means that it should make getting those reservations just a little bit easier. However, if you want to know what ALL your options are, we’ve got a list of every single character dining experience you can have at Disney World.

Don’t know which one to book? Be sure to read our rankings, based on YOUR reviews, of character dining restaurants!

Will you be booking breakfast at Cape May Cafe for character dining? Let us know in the comments!

Bring back crystal palace breakfast

