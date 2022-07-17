Why Tesla Stock Zoomed Ahead Today – The Motley Fool

Ads

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Its CEO might have a multi-billion-dollar headache, but that didn’t stop Tesla (TSLA 0.74%) bulls from going on an enjoyable little run Wednesday. Shares of the bellwether electric vehicle (EV) maker closed the day nearly 2% higher, against the marginal slump of the S&P 500 index.

Those bulls don’t seem very troubled by Tesla captain Elon Musk’s troubles, or at least they were fully expecting the latest blow-up. Musk, as most people even remotely familiar with Tesla know by now, is being sued by Twitter in an attempt to compel him to follow through with his proposed $44 billion buyout of the company.

Investors obviously feel that Musk can manage what promises to be a whopper of a court case in addition to his CEO duties at Tesla.

Meanwhile, the latest developments concerning the company aren’t explosive, Twitter lawsuit-level stuff, but they’re worthy of note regardless. According to a report from Nikkei Asia, Japanese electronics mainstay Panasonic is planning to open its second U.S. EV battery factory. The output of the plant, which reportedly will be located in Kansas, is to be dedicated to products used to power Tesla’s vehicles.

And Wednesday morning before market open, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Tesla with a buy recommendation, at a price target of $1,000 per share. Analyst William Stein wrote that “we believe the company’s best days, in terms of volume production, product innovation, and, especially, AI innovations, are still down the road.”

I think the big takeaway here is that many Tesla investors shrug off Musk’s misadventures outside of the company. He’s brash, eccentric, outspoken, and impulsive, but as long as none of this harms Tesla directly, shareholders aren’t excessively concerned about such behavior.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/16/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite.

Ads

source