Solana Is Consolidating Between Two Critical Price Points – Crypto Briefing

Ads

Solana continues to consolidate within a narrow price range, which appears to be encouraging sidelined investors to re-enter the market. A decisive close above a key resistance barrier could potentially result in a 22% upswing.

Solana is trading at a critical demand zone, which could help it rebound if volume starts picking up.

The Layer 1 blockchain’s SOL token has been in a steep downtrend over the past three weeks, following its rise to $143.70. It has since lost more than 34% in market value, recently hitting a low of $94.80. Despite the steep decline, Solana appears to be collecting liquidity for a bullish impulse.

The demand zone between $104 and $96 has kept Solana in a tight range since Apr. 11. However, few buyers have flocked to buy into the asset, even after the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator presented a buy signal on the daily chart. Such market behavior suggests that traders are waiting for the outlook to become more apparent from the sidelines.

A decisive daily close above $112 could provide an entry to go long. Breaching this critical resistance area could encourage traders to re-enter the market and send Solana toward $123 or even $137.

On the other hand, a sustained close below $96 and the TD’s setup trendline at $93.50 would indicate that Solana faces another dip. If this support cluster is lost, the $84 level will be crucial. A decisive close below $84 could result in a 25% correction to $63.

Disclosure: At the time of writing, the author of this piece owned ETH and BTC.

For more key market trends, subscribe to our YouTube channel and get weekly updates from our lead bitcoin analyst Nathan Batchelor.

The information on or accessed through this website is obtained from independent sources we believe to be accurate and reliable, but Decentral Media, Inc. makes no representation or warranty as to the timeliness, completeness, or accuracy of any information on or accessed through this website. Decentral Media, Inc. is not an investment advisor. We do not give personalized investment advice or other financial advice. The information on this website is subject to change without notice. Some or all of the information on this website may become outdated, or it may be or become incomplete or inaccurate. We may, but are not obligated to, update any outdated, incomplete, or inaccurate information.

You should never make an investment decision on an ICO, IEO, or other investment based on the information on this website, and you should never interpret or otherwise rely on any of the information on this website as investment advice. We strongly recommend that you consult a licensed investment advisor or other qualified financial professional if you are seeking investment advice on an ICO, IEO, or other investment. We do not accept compensation in any form for analyzing or reporting on any ICO, IEO, cryptocurrency, currency, tokenized sales, securities, or commodities.

See full terms and conditions.

Join more than 100,000 subscribers

source