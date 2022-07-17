Bitcoin Price Chart May Signal End to Selloff, If History Is Any Guide – Bloomberg

Ads

Cargo Plane Crashes in Greece on Flight to Jordan, State TV Says

World’s Rate Laggards at ECB and BOJ Take Center Stage: Eco Week

Social Media Buzz: Toyota, Manchin, Secret Service

Rockefeller’s Fleming Sees Banks’ Caution Growing Over China

Canada Tells Putin’s Technocrats They’re Liable for War Crimes

Democrats Rack Up Big Cash Advantage in Top Senate Battlegrounds

Facebook Parent Meta, Amazon Pull Back on NYC Office Expansions

Raj Rajaratnam Is Out of Jail and Hunting for His Next Big Trade

Rapper Kodak Black Is Arrested on Drug Charges in Florida

US Soprano, Offended by Blackface, Pulls Out of Italy Opera

Abortion Bans Come With a Heavy Economic Cost

Maybe Elon Musk Just Likes a Good Joke

Romania Fears Putin, But Putin Should Fear Romania, Too

A Dip in Gasoline Use Stokes Debate Over Demand Destruction

What the Oil Shocks of the ’70s Can Tell Us About Today

Countries Around the World Scramble to Ease Pressure at the Pump

South Korean Capital Celebrates First Pride Parade in 3 Years

Black US Households Face Higher Inflation, Richmond Fed Says

Abortion Research Group Guttmacher Targeted in Labor Complaint

Wildfire Rages in Bordeaux; Fire Pilot Killed in Portugal

Germany to Do ‘Everything’ to Fight Climate Crisis, Scholz Says

There’s Now a 911 for Mental Health

NYC’s 11th Rikers Death This Year Sparks Outcry Over Oversight, Accountability

On TikTok, Teens Stuck in the Suburbs Get the Urbanist Pitch

Crypto World Crosses Fingers in Hopes Contagion Has Run Course

Bitcoin Miner Woes Risk Getting Worse After Celsius Collapse

Crypto Gets a Visit From the Behemoth of Bankruptcy Law



Bitcoin’s latest plunge saw prices briefly break below $25,000, but an intraday recovery on Thursday saw the token close in the green. That rebound generated a so-called “doji” candlestick with a long lower tail, which technical analysts can read as a selling climax. Over the last 12 months, the appearance of a doji during a period of declining prices has almost always been followed by a relief rally. If the bounce extends in the current case, resistance between $33,000-$34,500 could come into play.

