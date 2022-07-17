Here's How to Send files between your Android TV and Smartphone – Dignited

Ads

Our Smart TVs are more capable than ever and of the myriad of Smart TV operating systems and platforms, Android TV and now, Google TV seem to be commanding a lion-share of the market. And for good reason. Android TV is a pretty capable platform.

Over the period of ownership and operation of your TV, you will come across instances where you need to share files between your other devices like your PC or smartphone and your Smart TV.

In this post, we shall look at one quick method of sending files between your Android TV and your Android smartphone using a simple app dubbed Send Files to TV. Let’s quickly dive in.

Well, first things first, you want to install the required app on both your Android TV and your Android smartphone. To do this, open Play Store on both your TV and your Android phone and search for ‘Send Files to TV’. Below is a link to the app.

Related Post:

The process is equally simple. Simply open the app on your phone and select receive.

Worth noting is that, this procedure only works when both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. You might also want to disable any VPNs if you’re connected to one for this to work.

source