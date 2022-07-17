COLA Social Security 2022: When are the next $1,657 checks being sent? – Marca English

Ads

Editions:

En/lifestyle/us-news

When will you be able to collect?

Payments for Social Security beneficiaries will arrive in the first week of March with the attractive increase that was announced at the beginning of 2022, so people who meet the established criteria will be the first to receive the payment of $1,657 USD.

The first round of payments will arrive in the first week of March, that is, the second Wednesday of the month, while beneficiaries of Social Service and Supplemental Security Income will have their check on March 9.

Those born in the middle of the month, from the 11th to the 20th, will get their payments on March 16, while those born at the end of the month, from the 20th to the 31st, can expect checks on March 23.

Those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits and those who retired before 1997 do not fall into the previous scheme since they receive the money on the first days of the month, regardless of their date of birth.

Medicare premiums also increased this 2022 due to inflation. Here is the cost for each of them:

When the price hike was announced, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) officials stressed that the 14.5 percent increase would be covered by this year’s COLA.

© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source