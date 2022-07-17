Main Street Confectionery Sign Updated to Advertise Mars Candy at Magic Kingdom – WDW News Today

Ads

The sign outside the Main Street Confectionery has been updated to advertise the Mars candy available inside.

The sign hangs above one of the entrance doors.

It still has its blue border covered in lightbulbs.

It now has a golden brown peanut butter cup with a blue banner at the top. “Main Street Confectionery” is across this.

The background is off-white with gold decorations. There are colorful candy dots all over the sign.

It reads “The home of Mars candy treats” in blue and gold lettering at the bottom.

The same design is on both sides.

Here is what the sign used to look like, reading “The home of distinctive treats” in blue script against a pink background.

Check out more about the refurbished Main Street Confectionery now sponsored by Mars at Magic Kingdom.

