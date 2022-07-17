The Best Prime Day Deals At Whole Foods – Delish

Ads

Delish editors handpick every product we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Time to stock up.

During , there are thousands of deals on Amazon, but they aren’t limited to appliances like air fryers and coffee makers. There are plenty of deals to be found at , too.

While Prime members already receive 10 percent off all sale products at the grocery store, this Prime Day, members can enjoy through July 12, including 20 to 50 percent off select products and buy one, get one free deals, such as:

And it doesn’t end there. Whole Foods is having an through July 19, where

Prime members can also save on frozen treats.

We saved you some time and handpicked the best Prime Day deals at Whole Foods. After all that grocery shopping, make sure to put your goods to use with our list of 88 chicken recipes (which are far from boring) or easy summer pasta recipes

What is Prime Day?

The annual shopping event typically spans a couple of days with tons of deals for members of the . It began in 2015 to celebrate Prime members and has continued since then.

What is Amazon Prime and how do I get it?

comes with a slew of delivery, streaming, and shopping , such as free two-day delivery, access to Prime Video, and, of course, access to all of the exclusive deals during Prime Day.



When is Prime Day?

is a 48-hour shopping event starting on July 12 at 3 a.m. and running through July 13. Early deals and member-only offerings began on June 21.

Ads

source