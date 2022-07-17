Apple's latest iPad Pro is on sale from $699 (up to $210 off) – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.
Contact Us | Privacy Policy
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.
Apple’s robust 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are on sale now, with steeper discounts offering up to $210 off the M1-equipped models. Enjoy prices as low as $699 with our exclusive coupon.
Using this cost-saving activation link with promo code APINSIDER, you can save on eight 11-inch iPad Pros and one 12.9-inch iPad Pro this week. The current Wi-Fi models, which are equipped with Apple’s M1 chip, are now up to $210 off just in time for Father’s Day and graduation gift-giving.
To activate the exclusive iPad deals, you must shop through the pricing links in this post or via the Adorama links in our 11-inch iPad Pro Price Guide and 12.9-inch iPad Pro Price Guide and enter the APINSIDER code during checkout. Step-by-step activation instructions can be found below, as well as on this help page.
Redeeming the APINSIDER promo code at Adorama is quick and easy. Simply follow the steps below.
According to our iPad Price Guide, which tracks the cheapest prices across Apple’s tablet line, these iPad deals deliver the steepest discounts on the M1 models.
Price with $10 coupon code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $54 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $34 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $54 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $54 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $64 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $80 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $100 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $100 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $120 promo code APINSIDER. If you have any issues, please reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll be happy to assist.
Price with $120 promo code APINSIDER. If you have any issues, please reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll be happy to assist.
Price with $34 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $34 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $44 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $44 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $64 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $64 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $84 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $84 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $100 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
Price with $100 promo code APINSIDER. As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
If you’re looking for the best deals on Apple hardware, it’s worth checking out our Apple Price Guide. Updated daily, there are hundreds of exclusive discounts on everything from iPads to the Apple Silicon MacBook Pros. Here are a few specials running this Memorial Day:
The Prime Day Microsoft for Mac deal is back, with an 88% exclusive discount dropping the price down to $39.99 for AppleInsider readers.
Saturday's best deals include 57% off a 13-inch Apple Leather Sleeve, a $489 Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, and much more.
Friday's best deals include $95 off an EVGA Z15 RGB keyboard, $30 off iPad Air 5, Refurbished 12.9-inch iPad Pro sale starting at $699, and much more.
Apple has given consumers two ways to get started with M2, but when deciding whether to go for the M2 MacBook Air or the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, there's a clear choice for most users.
Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.
The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.
Just as we have in years past, we've gotten our hands on dummy units of all four of the iPhone 14 models to see how they line up with what the rumor mill is saying.
Apple's new M2 is the start of a new Apple Silicon generation. Here's how the M2 fares when compared against the already-released M1 family of chips.
Apple's chips targeted in a new patent infringement suit
MacBook Air with M2 processor review: The sweet spot for Mac portables in 2022
Flash deal: lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 back on sale for $39.99
Daily deals July 16: $192 Anycubic resin 3D printer, $170 AirPods Pro, $130 Cuisinart AirFryer, more
Sonos Ray review: Finally a capable budget soundbar
Hands-on with Apple's M2 MacBook Air in Starlight
Apple challenges injunction against self-preferencing services
Compared: New M2 MacBook Air vs M1 MacBook Air
The Prime Day Microsoft for Mac deal is back, with an 88% exclusive discount dropping the price down to $39.99 for AppleInsider readers.
Saturday's best deals include 57% off a 13-inch Apple Leather Sleeve, a $489 Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, and much more.
Friday's best deals include $95 off an EVGA Z15 RGB keyboard, $30 off iPad Air 5, Refurbished 12.9-inch iPad Pro sale starting at $699, and much more.
The Sonos Ray is a new budget-friendly offering from the premium audio maker that now has a more affordable soundbar that sits below the Beam and Arc.
Apple has given the MacBook Air its first major refresh after it transitioned to Apple Silicon. Here's how the new M2 version measures against the 2020 M1 model in our hands-on tests.
The LG UltraWide 40WP95C-W is an exceptional curved Thunderbolt Display that provides valuable screen space to Mac users.
Customizable Lock Screens arrive on iPhone as part of iOS 16. We go hands-on with the new feature to test out how it works, what it can do, and what options Apple has included for us.
With iOS 16 and watchOS 9, users are able to mirror their Apple Watch to their iPhone's screen. We test out how it works and in what applications this may be useful.
Apple's redesign of the MacBook Air incorporating the M2 Apple Silicon processor makes it the best option for most people who want to own a portable Mac.
The Canon imagePrograf Pro-1000 is a professional-grade photo printer capable of A2 prints, but while it is high-cost, it's a good choice for those serious about photography.
OWC's Envoy Pro SX offers high-speed external storage in a protective and muted casing, and is a solid choice for expanding storage on a Mac without paying Apple's premium.
Valve's Steam Deck portable PC gaming console is hard to get right now because of assorted supply chain issues. But, for long-time Mac-centric gamers not only does it open up a whole new world of games, it restores the ability to play many long-gone 32-bit games of yore.
Nomad has released some niche Apple accessories, but this one may be one of the most unique: an all-leather cover for the Apple TV's Siri Remote that holds an AirTag for easy locating. While it may be a bit superfluous for some, it's a great-looking add-on.
AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.
If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.
{{ title }}