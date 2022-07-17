Top Stories: iPhone 13 Launch, iOS 15 Features, iPhone 14 Pro Rumors, and More – MacRumors

Ads

Following Apple’s big media event last week, this week saw users able to get their hands on much of the new hardware and software, headlined by the iPhone 13 lineup and iOS 15.



This week also saw some new rumors, including a fresh report about next year’s iPhone 14 Pro and our own discovery of what are likely to be the display resolutions for Apple’s upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro models, so read on for all of the details!

All four iPhone 13 models are now available, and we’ve had just a short bit of time with them to put together our initial thoughts on the new devices, so stay tuned for more as we spend additional time with them.



For a more thorough look right now, check out some of the early media iPhone 13 reviews and iPhone 13 Pro reviews that were published online earlier this week.

Key features across the iPhone 13 lineup include a faster A15 Bionic chip, camera improvements, longer battery life, and a smaller notch. The two Pro models also feature a ProMotion display with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz and additional camera features like Night mode portraits and ProRes video recording.

This week marked the release of iOS 15 following over three months of beta testing, and we’ve put together an ultimate walkthrough with guides and how-to articles for every new feature.



iOS 15 is packed with new features, so make sure to check out our list of the top features to get started. Keep in mind that some iOS 15 features are not coming until later this year or next year, and there are also certain features that are not available on the iPhone X or older.

iOS 15 is compatible with the same devices that can run iOS 14, including older devices like the iPhone 6s and the original iPhone SE.

The latest macOS Monterey beta references two new built-in display resolutions that likely correspond to the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The new display resolutions are listed as “3456 x 2234 Retina” and “3024 x 1964 Retina,” which would represent an increase in pixel density for a sharper image if the displays are the expected sizes.



Apple is rumored to be introducing the redesigned MacBook Pro models before the end of the year, likely at another media event in October or November.

With customers around the world finally getting their hands on the iPhone 13 lineup, some users are starting to open up their devices to see what’s inside. Sonny Dickson from Australia was one of the first to share photos that provided an early look inside the devices.



The photos reveal changes that Apple made to the TrueDepth sensor system for Face ID to accommodate for the iPhone 13’s smaller notch, in addition to a smaller Taptic Engine, a larger battery, and more.

Other teardowns have confirmed the battery capacities on all four models, and iFixit has shared an initial one-hour teardown video, with its traditional thorough teardown with photos and parts identification coming later.

While the iPhone 13 is only just launching, rumors about next year’s iPhone 14 models are already starting to circulate. This week, we heard from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a new hole-punch display design without a notch, as well as a 48-megapixel Wide lens for the rear camera system.



Kuo also said that the first iPhone with under-screen Touch ID has been delayed until the second half of 2023, and that the first foldable iPhone has been delayed until 2024.

Apple seeded the first beta of iOS 15.1 this week, and there are a handful of new features and changes that we’ve rounded up here, including SharePlay being reenabled and the ability to add a COVID-19 vaccination card to the Wallet app.



Apple also released a new macOS Monterey beta, as well as a HomePod software version 15.1 beta that adds Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

