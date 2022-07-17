iQOO 10 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Android 12 Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of July 19 Launch – MySmartPrice

The iQOO 10 Pro is confirmed to support 120W fast charging.
iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO 10 series on July 19 in its domestic market. The iQOO 10 series is expected to consist of two models – the iQOO 10 and the iQOO 10 Pro. The iQOO 10 series devices were recently spotted on the 3C certification website revealing the charging speeds. Now, we have spotted the upcoming iQOO 10 Pro with model number V2218A on the Geekbench 4 benchmark database.
The benchmark database listing for the device reveals some of the key specifications of the upcoming iQOO flagship. Let us take a closer look at the iQOO 10 Pro Geekbench scores and key specifications.
The iQOO 10 Pro made an appearance on the Geekbench 4 benchmark database with model number V2218A. The upcoming iQOO flagship managed to score 7374 points in the single-core round of the benchmark test. Whereas, in the multi-core round, the score was recorded as 17,142 points. Readers must note that these are the scores in the Geekbench 4 test and not the latest Geekbench 5 test.
The benchmark database listing reveals that the iQOO 10 Pro will be powered by an octa-core processor with codename taro, 3.19GHz peak frequency, and Adreno 730 GPU. Based on this, it is confirmed that the iQOO 10 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.
The listing further reveals that the iQOO flagship will come equipped with 12GB of RAM and will boot Android 12. We can expect the device to launch in other configurations as well.
The iQOO 10 Pro was recently spotted on the 3C certification website with 200W fast charging support. It will be the first device to support whopping 200W fast charging. The handset is expected to offer a 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. iQOO has already revealed the design of the upcoming flagship.
What are your expectations from the upcoming iQOO 10 Pro? Do let us know down in the comments section.
iQOO 10 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Android 12 Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of July 19 Launch – MySmartPrice
