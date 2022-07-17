These Airtel Postpaid plans will offer you free Netflix subscription – Kalinga TV

Ads

Kalinga TV – Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

There has been a gradual rise in the popularity of OTT platforms in India. A wide availability of regional and international movies, series, short films and documentaries has contributed for the rise of OTT platforms. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar are some of the most popular OTT platforms in India. If you are someone who is glued to OTT platforms and want them in a budget, Airtel Postpaid plans can be your saviour. These Airtel postpaid plans offer subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with other services.

The Infinity family plans- Rs 1199 and Rs 1599 which are offered by Airtel postpaid are of great value if you need a subscription to OTT services.

Free Netflix subscription with Airtel can be availed with the Infinity family plan 1199. Infinity family plan 1199 offers unlimited subscription to Netflix Basic subscription. Customers also get 1 year subscription to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The other benefits of the plan include subscription to services like Airtel Secure, Wynk Music, Show Academy, FASTag, VIP Service and Free Hellotunes.

Apart from that customers get 150 GB data per month and unlimited calling facility to local/STD/ Roaming. The plan includes 100 SMS per day.

Free Netflix subscription with Airtel can be availed with the Infinity family plan 1599.The Infinity family plan 1599 offers unlimited subscription to Netflix Standard subscription. Customers also get 1 year subscription to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile edition. The other benefits of the plan include subscription to services like Airtel Secure, Wynk Music, Show Academy, FASTag, VIP Service and Free Hellotunes.

Apart from that customers get 250 GB data per month and unlimited calling facility to local/STD/ Roaming numbers. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day.

The 1599 and 1199 postpaid plans can be purchased from the Airtel website or from the Airtel Thanks app. Once a user selects a plan, activation SMS will be sent to registered mobile number. Even if you are upgrading to a plan you will receive an SMS. By clicking on the link in the SMS you Netflix account will be activated. Go to the ‘Enjoy your rewards’ section and then select ‘claim’ and then ‘proceed’. The user will be redirected to Netflix website to complete activation.

Jio HP Smart SIM laptop offer: Get free SIM, 100GB data and more

Airtel deploys India’s 1st private 5G network amid heated industry debate

Listen to unlimited ad-free music through these Spotify Premium plans

Are you a music lover? Download unlimited songs with these JioSaavn plans

Any plans for watching TV Programs also along with the other OTT Platforms.

Also clarify whether the internet prepaid plans offered are on monthly or quarterly basis and whether you will be installing your seperate WiFi facilityin the house.

Your email address will not be published.



Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent Posts

Horoscope for July 18, 2022: Gemini, Pisces, and others know…

Covid 19 Odisha Update: Recovered cases touch 600 mark in…

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Margaret…

ICSE Class 10th result declared, know how to check your…

Orissa High Court Junior Stenographer Recruitment 2022…

Oppo Reno 8 Series to launch in India on July 18, price in…

Reliance Fresh Outlet Sealed In Capital City Of Odisha

Kalinga TV is an initiative by Kalinga Media and Entertainment Private Limited (KMEPL) and one stop solution for all your news needs. It also provides regular updates on the latest happenings, both in and out the State and International affairs. If you don’t get anything in Kalinga TV Website, you may not get it elsewhere.



Digital

Mr. Durga Prasad Tripathy

[email protected]

+91-8658316148



source