New Coin Listings on Binance: Here are the newly added crypto coins & tokens on Binance – Republic World

Binance is one of the biggest, if not the biggest crypto exchange in the world. In order to keep their customers satisfied and keep the crypto markets updated, Binance keeps adding new and emerging cryptocurrencies onto its platform. Binance has more than 500 cryptocurrencies for buying/trading on their platform, with new coins being added every few days. Here is the list of new cryptocurrency releases in 2021 that Binance has added to their platform for trading/buying. You can take a more detailed look at these listings on the official Binance blog here.



India’s second wave of #COVID19 continues to claim thousands of lives every day.

Today, we’ve sent 2 liquid oxygen tanks, equal to over 6,000 cylinders, as part of our efforts to help.

Our thoughts & prayers are with everyone in India. #CryptoAgainstCOVID #Covid19IndiaHelp pic.twitter.com/EiSgn5lwrA

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that was founded in 2017 with the purpose of encouraging investments into Altcoins. Since then, Binance has grown into one the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency exchanges on the planet. Binance has been launched in many countries and is considered the premier crypto exchange in the world. Binance offers more than 500 cryptocurrencies and tokens that their users can buy or trade. Binance also has its own token called the Binance Coin (BNB) which can be used to buy sell tokens on the platform at lower fees.





