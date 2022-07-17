Kuo: 2023 iPhone 15 Pro Max to be the only model with new periscope lens – 9to5Mac

Ads

Apple hasn’t even announced iPhone 14 yet, but we’re already hearing rumors about the 2023 iPhone models. Right now, the number-one feature mentioned by rumors is a periscope lens for better optical zoom. While analysts first believed that this technology would be exclusive to the 2023 Pro models, Ming-Chi Kuo now claims that only the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the new lens.



For those unfamiliar, periscope lenses rely on a prism that reflects light to multiple internal lenses at 90 degrees to the camera sensor. This allows the length of the lens to be much longer than a telephoto lens, which results in a much better optical zoom.

The telephoto lens on the iPhone 13 Pro models only offer 3x optical zoom and 15x digital zoom. Meanwhile, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra already has a periscope lens that enables 10x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. While Apple reportedly has plans to bring a periscope lens to the iPhone, it seems that the feature will be more limited than expected.

That’s because, according to Kuo, the new periscope lens will be available exclusively on the larger and more expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max, while the smaller iPhone 15 Pro will keep the regular telephoto lens for optical zoom. The analyst says that the 1/3″ sensor will have 12-megapixel resolution with f/2.8 aperture, sensor-shift stabilization, and up to 6x optical zoom.

Those who prefer smaller phones will have to wait until 2024 to get their hands on an iPhone with a periscope lens, as Kuo notes that both iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have this technology. Unsurprisingly, the mid-range iPhone 15 and 16 models are not expected to have a periscope lens.

The analyst also believes that the periscope lens used in the iPhone 16 Pro models will be the same or quite similar to the one used in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

If the rumors are true, this won’t be the first time that Apple has restricted some features for the more expensive iPhone Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro Max was the only model with a larger sensor in the wide lens, which was also the only one with sensor-shift stabilization. The telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom was also exclusive to the Pro Max model. In the past, iPhone 6 Plus was the only model to feature optical image stabilization, while the first dual-lens camera on an iPhone was exclusive to iPhone 7 Plus. iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max now have exactly the same cameras.

Of course, this doesn’t come as a surprise for a number of reasons. As we already know, Apple has been looking to increase the gap between the regular and Pro iPhone models, as this year’s Pro models will be the only ones to have a new chip.

At the same time, there’s also the price of the components. While a regular camera module costs between $1.5 and $2, a periscope lens module can cost up to $15. Since the iPhone Pro Max is the most expensive model in Apple’s lineup (currently starting at $1099), it makes sense that Apple would keep this technology exclusive to that model until components become less expensive.

Kuo expects that more smartphone manufacturers will adopt periscope lenses in the coming years, which should increase the demand and production of these components, thus making them cheaper in the future.

This year, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are rumored to get major camera upgrades when it comes to the wide lens. The resolution will go up from 12 megapixels to 48 megapixels, which should enable 8K video shooting for the first time on an Apple device.

The front-facing camera on this year’s Pro models is also expected to get the biggest upgrade in years thanks to a larger sensor and autofocus for better low-light performance.

Apple is likely to announce the new iPhone 14 models in September 2022.

