[LIST] Prime Day Deals on Home, Kitchen, Travel, and more • YeahThatsKosher – YeahThatsKosher

Amazon Prime Day 2022 runs from July 12th-13th, during which hundreds of products are already offered with major discounts. If you’ve been thinking about something for a while, now is the time to purchase. We’ve taken some of the work out for you by highlighting some of our favorite heavily discounted home, kitchen, and travel products. Keep reading to see some of the best sales of the year.

Not a Prime member? Get Free Amazon Prime for 30 days to take advantage of Prime Day and other benefits.

Please note that deals listed here are only for Prime Day, July 12-13 2022.

>> Instant Pot Air Fryers, Coffee Makers, and Cooking Appliances <<

COSCO Vinyl Folding Chair, 4 Pack, Black: 55% Discount

Blink Home Security Camera: 56% Discount, Save $160

Bose Portable Bluetooth Speaker: 21% Discount/Save $45

Insignia 42in Smart TV: 37% Discount / Save $100

6 Qt Air Fryer: 58% Discount/Save $80

Apple Watch and other Apple Accessories

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case: 32% Discount

>>> Discounted Laptops, Monitors, and Desktops <<<

Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: 35% Discount/Save $120

Samsonite Hardside 28in Suitcase: 26% Discount /Save $70

Travel Backpack with Charging Port: 41% Discount/Save $17

