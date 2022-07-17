Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i FINALLY get Android 12: Better than Nothing now? – HT Tech

Ads

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge users have finally got a good reason to smile! Both of these phones were Xiaomi’s first launches of 2022 but they came with last year’s Android 11 with MIUI 12. 5 onboard. It was acceptable at the time but many had pointed out the lack of the newest version of Android on these models. It took Xiaomi almost six months to do so but the Android update on Xiaomi India’s midrange models is finally here.

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge are now getting the new Android 12 update based on MIUI 13. Xiaomi doesn’t say what new features are added to the phone but you can expect them to get the same features as the MIUI 13 interface on other Xiaomi phones – minor cosmetic tweaks and performance improvements. Prior to this, Xiaomi had updated its Xiaomi 11T Pro to MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The Xiaomi 11i series was introduced to India as a rebadged variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro models from China. These phones rely on the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, and feature 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED displays. The Xiaomi 11i relies on a 5160mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging, whereas the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge relies on a smaller 4500mAh battery with support for 120W charging. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is among the fastest charging smartphones in the country at the moment. The HyperCharge variant also comes with a 108MP main rear camera while the Xiaomi 11i only gets a 64MP main rear camera.

We had reviewed the HyperCharge and found it to be a great pick for those concerned with high performance. However, the phone lacked good cameras and came with a bloatware filled MIUI experience. The phone compares with the recently launched Nothing Phone (1) that uses a Snapdragon 778G+ chip, and a similar set of features.

On the other hand, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is preparing to launch the Redmi K50i – the successor to the Redmi K20 Pro from 2019. The Redmi K50 I is essentially a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, featuring a very powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The phone also comes with a 144Hz LCD display, a 5060mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, and a 64MP led triple rear camera setup.

